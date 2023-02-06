10 Things You Didn’t Know About Constance Marie

People with ageless faces like Constance Marie make it hard to argue against the alleged existence of a fountain of youth. The actress hasn’t truly aged a day from when she played Marcela Quintanilla, the mother of Jennifer Lopez‘s character in the 1997 movie Selena.
There’s definitely more to the actress than meets the eye. Here are 10 interesting Constance Marie facts on the life and career of one of Hollywood’s finest.
1. Constance Marie’s Age
The actress was born on September 9, 1965, in East Los Angeles, California. This means the actress will clock 58 years on her birthday in 2023. For someone that’s a few years shy of 60, she can easily pass for someone still in their late 40s.
2. Constance Marie’s Most Memorable Role in Film
Since her film debut in 1988, no other role has stuck like Marcela Quintanilla. Even today, fans of the 1997 Selena still recognize the actress with the role. Starring alongside J. Lo, Marie was able to still stand out.
3. Marie’s Television Debut with Dirty Dancing
The Dirty Dancing series was based on the movie released the previous year. However, the comedy-drama series lasted only a season with just eleven episodes. Not only was it Marie’s television debut, but she was also featured in all eleven episodes as Penny Rivera.
4. She was a Dancer for One of Ryuichi Sakamoto’s Musicals
When the actress was 19, she traveled to Japan to be featured as a dancer in Ryuichi Sakamoto’s Cosmopolis. Sakamoto is a renowned Japanese composer, record producer, actor, singer, and pianist.
5. Constance Marie in George Lopez
If you missed Marie’s performance in 1997 Selena, you probably watched her playing Angie Lopez on ABC’s George Lopez. Marie starred alongside American stand-up comedian and actor George Lopez in all 120 episodes of the show. The show ran for six seasons from March 27, 2003, to May 8, 2007.
6. Constance Marie’s Net Worth
Constance Marie has done pretty well for herself. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress has an estimated net worth of $5 million. If she continues working at the pace she’s been going at, there’s no doubt that number will increase in the future.
7. Shows That Have Constance Marie Playing a Lead Role
The actress has been featured in TV series far more than in films. While most were single episodes/guest-starring roles, she has starred in a main role for three TV series.
It should come as no surprise that George Lopez would be her first TV series in a main role since it became her most famous role. Next, she played Camila Diaz in Amazon Prime Video’s Undone. So far, she has starred in all episodes of the show that started airing in 2019 and is currently in its second season.
In another Amazon Prime Video TV series, With Love, she also played Jorge Sr.’s wife, Beatriz Diaz. The series has been renewed for its second season.
8. Constance Marie Relationship
The actress started a serious long-term relationship with Kent Katich. However, the 15-year relationship ended in September 2015. The relationship produced a daughter, Constance Marie’s only child, in 2009.
9. Marie is a Vegetarian
Constance Marie has long taken a stand on animal brutality and killing. Not only has the actress been a vegetarian for quite a long time, but she has intentionally raised her daughter to also be a vegetarian.
10. Constance Marie Awards and Nominations
The actress has received several award nominations across different film associations. She has been nominated for Soap Opera Awards, ALMA Awards, Young Artist Awards, and Imagen Awards. She won the 2012 ALMA Awards in the Supporting Role category for her performance in Switched at Birth. She also won the 2005 Imagen Awards as Best Actress in Television Comedy for her performance in George Lopez.
