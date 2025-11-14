Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Questionable Thing You’ve Said Or Overheard? (Closed)

Share down below.

#1

At my school, there’s a fair every year to fundraise. There were goldfish, and everyone wanted one. I finally got enough tickets to buy a few goldfish and I was waiting in line. This younger boy comes out of the library where you get your goldfish, and then he just suddenly asks me, “What are you going to do with your goldfish?” And I said I was gonna keep them as pets. He then said, “Oh, I’m gonna cook mine when I get home.” :|

#2

Me and my brother went into a rockery store aisle just to grab some soy sauce for sushi. As we were in the aisle, there was a guy *MASKLESS* on the phone. We heard him say “yea, yknow, ever since i got COVID” so we booookedd ittttttttt out of the store (we paid for the sauce).

#3

Ah well this happened earlier today…My friend asked when my birthday was and I said July. She said I have plans for your bday and then laugh evilly. I asked her what and she said I’ll see. She was probably joking but it was kinda creepy.

#4

This wasn’t me but a dumb family member. “Oh, those teachers have no idea how to teach people. They don’t teach you anything!” ….OKay, sureeeee. You realise you wouldn’t have you well-paying “real” job without teachers that helped you get your degree.

