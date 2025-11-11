Going For A Travel? Take Your Dog With You.You Won’t Regret It!

by

One day a small puppy of Czechoslovakian wolf dog turned out into our life. We called her Diuna (Dune) and decided to take her with us on our journeys, even into most difficult destinations from our dreams.

In 2014, we left for our dream travel; this time towards Mongolian Altai. We left Poland on bicycles, reaching Bayan-Olgij after 84 days/5250 km. Diuna accompanied us running by bicycle or riding in a special trailer. We went for two dogtrekkings in Mongolia: towards Tavan Bogd Uul (summiting Malchin peak, 13,287 ft) and Tsambagaraw (withdrawing from 13,300 ft). Together we spent two months in Mongolia, returning with our dog by trans-Siberian railway.

In 2013, we were awarded by National Geographic Poland “Travel of the Year” prize for our trek with Diuna in Garhwal Himalaya.

Are you afraid of traveling together with your dog? Don’t worry, take your pal with you, be a responsible person and don’t leave your 4 paws’ friend behind. You won’t regret it!

More info: Facebook | 3wilki.pl

Going For A Travel? Take Your Dog With You.You Won&#8217;t Regret It!
Going For A Travel? Take Your Dog With You.You Won&#8217;t Regret It!
Going For A Travel? Take Your Dog With You.You Won&#8217;t Regret It!
Going For A Travel? Take Your Dog With You.You Won&#8217;t Regret It!
Going For A Travel? Take Your Dog With You.You Won&#8217;t Regret It!
Going For A Travel? Take Your Dog With You.You Won&#8217;t Regret It!
Going For A Travel? Take Your Dog With You.You Won&#8217;t Regret It!
Going For A Travel? Take Your Dog With You.You Won&#8217;t Regret It!
Going For A Travel? Take Your Dog With You.You Won&#8217;t Regret It!
Going For A Travel? Take Your Dog With You.You Won&#8217;t Regret It!
Going For A Travel? Take Your Dog With You.You Won&#8217;t Regret It!
Going For A Travel? Take Your Dog With You.You Won&#8217;t Regret It!
Going For A Travel? Take Your Dog With You.You Won&#8217;t Regret It!
Going For A Travel? Take Your Dog With You.You Won&#8217;t Regret It!
Going For A Travel? Take Your Dog With You.You Won&#8217;t Regret It!
Going For A Travel? Take Your Dog With You.You Won&#8217;t Regret It!
Going For A Travel? Take Your Dog With You.You Won&#8217;t Regret It!
Going For A Travel? Take Your Dog With You.You Won&#8217;t Regret It!
Going For A Travel? Take Your Dog With You.You Won&#8217;t Regret It!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Dinner Ends In Chaos After Racist Mom Insults Daughter’s GF’s Black Parents, Woman Leaves In Tears
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2025
Wences And His Friends
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2025
Modern family season 11
How The “Modern Family” Ending Came Full Circle
3 min read
Apr, 28, 2022
Will There Ever Be Another Melrose Place Reboot?
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2017
DCs Legends of Tomorrow Season 4
What Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 May Bring Us
3 min read
Jun, 10, 2020
Empire
Empire Season 1 Episode 4 Review: “False Impositions”
3 min read
Jan, 29, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.