Hey Pandas, What Do You Want Your Future Wife Or Husband To Look Like? (Closed)

#1
I don’t care about looks, he just has to have an awesome personality.
#2
Like Jungkook or any of the members would do for me !
#3
I don’t care what they really look like or what gender they are. I just want someone to snuggle with and someone that will stay up late playing video games with me and that won’t judge me for how weird I am.
#4
I don’t really care about the looks, because I’m sure he’s going to be handsome no matter what!
#5
mmm i dunno a normal answer from a girl/ boy would be preety/handsome, and they would not care bout personallity. My oppinion is nothing as long as they are kind, smart, and a maybe a little funny.
#6
I don’t care about looks. But I want my husband to be kind, caring, forgiving and humorous to everyone. Including our future kids 😜
#7
i don’t care, but i find certain things cute. i find freckles kinda cute.
#8
not to sound like anyone else, but she could be ugly as crap and i would still love here.(but it would be nice if she looked good)
#9
Anyone who isn’t a “Karen”.
Seriously though, looks don’t matter.
For me, It’s the individual’s intentions and personality that matters most to me. If they have good intentions, are organized and have some form of music experience, that’s good enough for me.
#10
I don’t really care. I do want to have someone tall. But if I fall in love with a short guy, then I’m good with that! I really want him to be funny or at least a decent sense of humor.
