Being A Parent Inspired Me To Make Comics About Hacking Life As A Dad, And Here Are My 31 Best Works

I made some comics about being a dad! The essence of dad-hacking is taking what you know how to do already and applying it to unrelated problems that would otherwise seem unsolvable. Is that a good way to approach difficult problems? I’ll let you be the judge. At the very least, it’s usually entertaining!

I love my kids and I love being a dad. They’re funny and charming and they constantly help me see life from a different perspective. Life with kids is never boring.

That being said, being a dad is hard. It’s impossible to know all the right answers to every big child-induced parenting dilemma, and a big part of parenting is figuring out how to do stuff you wouldn’t otherwise know how to do. Usually, the quicker you learn to ask others for help, the better off you are! But where’s the fun in that?

So, what’s a dad to do when faced with a problem seemingly without a solution? Well, when all else fails, a dad digs down deep into those crusty cargo short side-pockets and pulls out a miracle… Get those keys, load up the kids, and run “errands”.

I made these comics to document some of my successes, lots of my failures, and to give others a laugh at my expense. For your convenience, I’ve titled each comic with a dad-hack pro tip. Thanks for reading!

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | gogomachrocketsheep.com

#1 Get Some Earplugs

#2 Seize The Day

#3 Encourage Artistic Expression

#4 Instill Healthy Fear

#5 Teach The Power Of Negotiation

#6 Grab A Power-Nap

#7 Get Your Priorities Straight

#8 Bring The Kids With You

#9 Find Creative Solutions

#10 Ask Clarifying Questions

#11 Absence Makes The Heart Grow Fonder

#12 Slow Down And Enjoy Life

#13 Watch The Shows Your Kids Watch

#14 Maintain Your Fatherly Physique

#15 Be Affectionate

#16 Model Good Sportsmanship

#17 Share Your Expertise

#18 Embrace Summer Fashion

#19 Take Lots Of Pictures

#20 Embrace Efficiency

#21 Get On Board With Making Meal Plans

#22 Be Humble

#23 Go With The Good Ideas

#24 Properly Manage Expectations

#25 BBQ As Much As You Can

#26 Learn From Others

#27 Prevent Overheating

#28 Keep It Short

#29 Be Practically Minded

#30 Gamify Your Life

#31 Stay Caffeinated

Patrick Penrose
