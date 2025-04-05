These Famous Actors Have Played JFK in Film and Television

John F. Kennedy (JFK), the 35th President of the United States, remains one of the most iconic figures in American history. His legacy, marked by his inspiring speeches, ambitious policies, and tragic assassination, has made him a compelling subject for filmmakers and television producers. As such, many notable actors have been cast to portray him, bringing his complex persona to life on screen.
Portraying JFK requires a nuanced performance, as it involves capturing the essence of a leader who was revered and deeply polarized during his time in office. Each actor brings a unique interpretation to the role. Some performances have focused on his youthful optimism and charisma, while others have delved deeper into his struggles with personal and political challenges. As one of the most portrayed U.S. Presidents in film and television, here are nine famous actors who have had the honor of portraying JFK.
Martin Sheen in Kennedy
Martin Sheen wasn’t the first actor to portray JFK, but he is arguably the first famous name and face to embody the American President. Kennedy, a 1983 NBC miniseries, is a biographical drama that chronicles the life of John F. Kennedy. It focused on his early years, political career, and the presidency. Kennedy was critically acclaimed, and the series and Sheen’s performance received praise. The miniseries was nominated for and won Best Drama Series or Serial and Best Makeup, alongside two other nominations at the BAFTAs. It also received three Golden Globe Award nominations.
Patrick Dempsey in JFK: Reckless Youth
A decade later, a then-27-year-old Patrick Dempsey was cast as JFK in the made-for-television 1993 miniseries JFK: Reckless Youth. As the name signifies, JFK: Reckless Youth focused on JFK’s early life, exploring his formative years, personal struggles, and political rise before he became President of the United States. It highlights his childhood, education, relationships, family expectations, and evolving political career. Audiences were introduced to JFK’s youthful recklessness, ambition, and experiences that shaped his character. The miniseries was adapted from Nigel Hamilton’s 1992 biography of the same name.
Bruce Greenwood in Thirteen Days
In Roger Donaldson’s 2000 historical political thriller Thirteen Days, Canadian actor Bruce Greenwood portrayed JFK. The movie also starred Kevin Costner, who portrayed top White House assistant Kenneth P. O’Donnell. Set in 1962, Thirteen Days dramatizes the events of the Cuban Missile Crisis, focusing on the intense 13-day period during which the United States and the Soviet Union came close to nuclear war. It details the behind-the-scenes decisions, tensions, and diplomatic efforts within the JFK administration as they navigated the crisis. Thirteen Days was based on Ernest R. May and Philip D. Zelikow’s 1997 book The Kennedy Tapes: Inside the White House During the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Greg Kinnear in The Kennedys
In 2011, actor and former talk show host Greg Kinnear joined the growing list of actors to portray JFK. Kinnear led the cast of the 8-episode miniseries The Kennedys. It also starred Katie Holmes and Barry Pepper, who portrayed Jacqueline Kennedy and Robert F. “Bobby” Kennedy, respectively.
The Kennedys chronicles the lives of the Kennedy family, focusing primarily on the political rise and personal struggles of John F. Kennedy, his brothers, and their father, Joseph Kennedy. The miniseries also touches on the darker aspects of the family’s life, including scandals, personal tragedies, and the complex relationships within the Kennedy clan. The Kennedys received multiple nominations at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards and 63rd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Greg Kinnear received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie.
James Marsden in The Butler
James Marsden was part of Lee Daniels’ star-studded 2013 historical drama film The Butler. With the film loosely based on the life of White House butler Eugene Allen, several U.S. Presidents are portrayed by different actors. Marsden is introduced as JFK, the 35th President of the United States. Although The Butler didn’t receive a nod from the Academy, it received several accolades for its story, direction, and performance. The movie generally received positive reviews from critics and audiences and was a Box Office success, grossing $177.3 million against its $30 million budget.
Rob Lowe in Killing Kennedy
The National Geographic Channel’s 2013 docudrama TV movie Killing Kennedy dramatizes JFK’s historical events. Based on Bill O’Reilly’s 2012 non-fiction book, Killing Kennedy focuses on the events leading up to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy (portrayed by Rob Lowe) in 1963. It portrays the lives of Kennedy and his assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald. The story is told from the perspective of Kennedy and Oswald, examining their personal lives, political careers, and the events that shaped their fates.
Jeffrey Donovan in LBJ
Rob Reiner’s 2016 political drama LBJ focused on the life and presidency of Lyndon B. Johnson (portrayed by Woody Harrelson), the 36th President of the United States. The film specifically covers Johnson’s rise to the presidency following the JFK assassination. It follows Johnson’s efforts to fulfill the legacy of his predecessor while navigating the political and social challenges of the 1960s. LBJ centers around the pivotal period in American history, emphasizing Johnson’s leadership, including his push for the Civil Rights Act of 1964, his Great Society programs, and his decision to escalate U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. Jeffrey Donovan was cast as JFK, appearing majorly from the start to the middle part of the movie.
Michael C. Hall in The Crown
Within the last decade, Michael C. Hall has been one of the few famous actors to portray JFK. Hall joined the Netflix award-winning historical drama The Crown in season 2. JFK is introduced in the series when the U.S. President visits Queen Elizabeth in episode 8 (“Dear Mrs Kennedy”). Actress Jodi Balfour also portrayed First Lady Jackie Kennedy. Although the Queen is upset about Jackie’s remarks about her and the Palace, Jackie eventually apologizes. The episode ends with JFK’s assassination and the Queen arranging a week-long mourning for the U.S. President, as well as writing a letter to Jackie Kennedy.
Bill Burr in Unfrosted
The most recent portrayal of JFK is in Jerry Seinfeld’s 2024 comedy Unfrosted. JFK makes a brief appearance, with stand-up comedian and actor Bill Burr portraying the President. It is also the first time a comedian has played JFK, which is understandable, considering the movie is a comedy.
