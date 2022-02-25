10 Things You Didn’t Know about Desiinger

When news broke that famed Full House actor Bob Saget died in a Ritz Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida, in the early days of 2022, the world was shocked. America’s dad, the man behind Funniest Videos…gone? It didn’t seem real, and it still doesn’t. However, it seems that with each passing day, the world misses him a little more, and his final role has shocked the world. He’s not a sitcom dad or a comedian in a stand-up role – he’s a chef making party food for rapper Desiigner complete with a Snoop Dogg cameo in a new music video. It’s not something you want to let your kids check out alone, but now the world wants to know who is this rapper that our favorite sitcom dad worked with prior to his death?
1. Desiigner is Young
He’s still young because he’s in his 20s. He was born on May 3, 1997, which means he hasn’t even reached the tender age of 25. He’s still young 20s, and he is from New York City. His birth name is not the same as his stage name. His given name is Sidney Royel Selby III.
2. He Has Famous Family
If you were reading his birth name thinking it sounds somewhat familiar, it’s because Desiigner is the grandson of a man by the same name – Sidney Selby. You might know him better as Guitar Crusher, the famous musician who made the blues cool.
3. He is a Choir Kid
He got his start singing in the choir. He grew up in the Bedford-Stuyvesant area of Brooklyn. He and his family lived in the Louis Armstrong projects, and he spent his childhood singing in the choir and working with his church. He was involved in both school choirs and the church choir, and it really helped him to perfect his craft.
4. He Had a Different Name
He was only 14 when he got his start as a rapper, but he didn’t use the same name – which is why so many of his fans are somewhat confused. His first foray into the world of music was under the stage name Dezolo. Following that, he tried using a bit more of his real name going with Designer Royel. He didn’t begin using his current stage name until 2015.
5. He’s Got Some Legal Issues
When he was only 19, he was arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on someone. When the car he was traveling in was found, the police not only found firearms, Desiigner, and the friends he was with, they also found drugs of the prescription variety, and they were all taken into custody on both weapons and drugs charges. He was later acquitted of a felony charge for his gun issues and later cleared of drug charges, too.
6. He has a Massive Following
The rapper might not be someone we’ve ever heard of until today, but he has a large following – it seems we just didn’t know. His Instagram feed features a staggering 2.8 million followers, which is a huge deal. If he decides rap isn’t for him any longer, he’ll make a killing just on brand endorsements and deals with his influence online.
7. He Shares His Work
If you think you are getting some background and insider information on this young rapper by following him online, you’re mistaken. He shares his work. His photos are mostly work-related. They are about his music, his videos, his collaborations, and his brand deals. He’s not sharing anything too personal online.
8. He is Surprisingly Private
For a man who lives his life in a very public setting, he is shockingly private about his life. He doesn’t share much on a personal level, and he’s not really sharing anything that he doesn’t want the world to know about him.
9. He’s Worked with Huge Stars
When he’s not working on his own music, he is absolutely helping others with their own. Desiigner has worked with some of the most famous names in rap. Kanye West and Travis Scott are just two of the famous names he’s worked with. You can add Gucci Mane and Quavo to the mix, and that’s still not all.
10. He Sang with Demi Lovato
When she was performing back in 2016 at her own concert, Lovato introduced this rapper and brought him out on stage with her. The world loved it, and she showed them that they need to follow along and pay attention to his career. She was not wrong.