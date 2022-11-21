Top 10 Disney+ Movies to Watch This Holiday Season

The holiday season is upon us. It’s the most magical time of the year, and what better way to celebrate than by watching cozy movies with your family? Luckily for all of us, Disney+ has some fantastic movies to offer. So, if you need movie recommendations to cozy up this winter, you’re in the right place.
Check out the ten best holiday movies to watch on Disney+.
1. Home Alone
Home Alone (1990) is one of those movies you can’t wait to re-watch every year. It follows an eight-year-old troublemaker (played by Macaulay Culkin) who accidentally stays home alone during Christmas as he attempts to protect his family home from a pair of thieves. It’s a must-see on Disney+ this holiday season!
2. The Nightmare Before Christmas
Another holiday classic is The Nightmare Before Christmas. Most people know it by heart, but every holiday is a new chance to re-watch it and enjoy the adventures of Jack Skellington, the pumpkin king of Halloween Town. The movie follows Jack as he discovers Christmas Town and then attempts to bring Christmas to his home, confusing the Halloween enthusiasts of his town.
3. The Muppet Christmas Carol
If you’re into musicals for Christmas, this is the right movie for you. The Muppet Christmas Carol is as jolly as it sounds. This Christmas musical comedy-drama retells a Charles Dickens tale of Scrooge. Scrooge is an old and bitter miser who dislikes Christmas but reflects on his views during visits by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and future.
4. Lady and The Tramp
Lady and The Tramp are another classic that we all know and love. If you’ve never seen it before, now is your chance to do it because you can find it on Disney+. Holidays are the perfect time to enjoy this heart-warming story of two dogs that fall in love. It’s an animated love story with many cute and unforgettable characters that will melt your heart.
5. LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special might not be a holiday classic, but it’s heading in that direction. This charmingly animated Star Wars special came out in 2020, reuniting some of our favorite characters from the Lucas Film universe, such as Ray, Finn, and Chewbacca. If you’re a fellow Star Wars fan, this is a must-watch for you!
6. A Christmas Carol
Remember Scrooge from The Muppet Christmas Carol? This is another chance to follow the notorious Victorian-era miser as he embarks on yet another journey of self-redemption. Although the movie is filled with Scrooge’s bitterness and meanness, your heart will be complete by the end of it. So make sure you give this Disney+ feature a try this holiday season.
7. The Santa Clause
Looking for a funny and heart-warming Christmas movie? The Santa Clause (1994) is the one! The phenomenal Tim Allen plays Scott, a father who doesn’t believe in Santa Clause. But as life would have it, he becomes Santa Clause himself after agreeing to replace the real Santa and help him with a Christmas crisis. This family comedy will have you laughing and cozying up with your loved ones, so it’s a must-watch this holiday season.
8. Edward Scissorhands
Another movie to watch on Disney+ this holiday season is Edward Scissorhands. This dark fairy tale is seemingly not a family movie, but trust us, it’s filled with kindness and heart-melting moments. The two main themes are family and love, so it’s the perfect movie to watch during the holidays.
9. Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas is an animated Christmas anthology fantasy film you should watch with your family this holiday season. It includes three features: Donald Duck: Stuck on Christmas, A Very Goofy Christmas, and Mickey and Minnie’s Gift of the Magi. You can never go wrong with Mickey Mouse and his friends, that’s for sure!
10. Santa Buddies
Santa Buddies, also known as Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws, is an irresistible story of talking puppies that embark on a holiday adventure. It’s ideal for families with small children and still kids at heart. You can find it on Disney+ this holiday season, so watch it!