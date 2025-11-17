50 Of The Most Entitled Interactions That People Had With Their Exes

Life is full of temptations. But when we know there will be negative consequences, we can learn to resist. Eating that entire cake in one sitting will inevitably lead to a tummy ache, and staying up until 3am will leave you feeling drained tomorrow. And if you send your ex an embarrassing message, it just might end up online.
Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find screenshots of the cringiest and most bizarre messages people have received from their former partners, so we’ve gathered our favorites down below. Enjoy scrolling through and feeling thankful that you weren’t a part of these interactions, and keep reading to find conversations with Master Certified Relationship Coach, Amie Leadingham, and Dating and Relationship Coach Rachel New!
#1 My Ex Texted Me At Work Asking For “Pics” Thinking I Was Someone Else, And Now I Pray For Whoever Alice Is
Image source: tengamtoidi
#2 Girl From High School Got Engaged. Her Ex Commented On Her Fiancé’s Picture
Image source: mister_chainsaw
#3 Messages A Friend Got From Their Ex
Image source: JuqeBocks
#4 My Ex Cheated On Me And She Has The Audacity To Say I Should Apologize That I Didn’t Give Her Enough Attention
Image source: J_A_L_01
#5 That’s Actually Hilarious
Image source: heavensbrat_s
#6 This Is My Ex From A Few Years Ago. He Claims That He Loves Me And Then Does This
Image source: cjpandas
#7 Ex Continued To Text Me After Over A Year Had Passed And Finally Threw A Hail Mary
Image source: AnalBabu
#8 My Ex Texted Me After I Found Out He Cheated. This Was Over A Year Ago
Image source: ari686
#9 My Ex Threatened Me On My Birthday, This Was What Happened Afterwards
Image source: ajpms
#10 Ex-Boyfriend Trying To Talk To His Ex-Girlfriend Through Cash App
Image source: Jackb2204
#11 Psycho Ex Who Knocked 2 Of My Teeth Out, Threatened Me With A Broken Beer Bottle, And Pulled A Gun On Me Tryna Pull The “Nice Guy’s” Card
Image source: raeofsadness, raeofsadness
#12 Using A Cash App To Beg Your Ex To Unblock You
Image source: buckbrown89
#13 My Ex Found Me On Twitter. We Broke Up 7 Years Ago
Image source: beelzeflub
#14 “Nice Guy” Ex Tries To Make Me Jealous By Claiming He Had Sex Once And Got Drunk And Ended Up Having A Child Out Of Wedlock. These Messages Will Surely Entertain You
Image source: tiffboo95
#15 I Updated My Relationship Stuff On Social Media Accounts, Ex Decides To Text Me After A Year Of Ghosting
I don’t use Twitter I don’t know what she’s talking about. Not a month or two. The last time we were together was in 2015.
Image source: mkasd
#16 My Ex’s Extra Suave One-Liner
Image source: Janiebby
#17 Ex Cheated On Me On My Birthday. This Is The Exchange We Had Today, I Was Expecting An Apology And Maybe Some Maturity But I Guess That’s Too Much To Ask
Image source: ToasterBathing
#18 Not Sure What My Ex Is Trying To Accomplish
Image source: pinsmari
#19 Woman Fakes A Wedding To Get Ex’s Attention
Image source: dieschaklin
#20 Sister’s Ex Tried To Make Her Jealous, Ended Up Calling Her Crying
Image source: Quackattackaggie
#21 When You Block Your Ex So He Makes Fake Instagram Accounts To Contact You
Image source: starkHew315, SheRatesDogs
#22 It’s Been Over A Year Since I Broke Up With Her, She Finally Reached Out To Apologize. Ladies And Gentlemen, I Present My Ex
Image source: VasilyTheBear
#23 My Girlfriend’s Ex Asks Her This Every Couple Of Months
Image source: LOTRspartan
#24 Happy Valentine’s Day To My Cheating, Stealing, Lying, Emotionally Manipulative Ex
Image source: blackpes0
#25 My High School Ex-Girlfriend Drops By My Social Media Every So Often To Deliver Some Tacky Comments About How Great She’s Doing. I Dumped Her 25 Years Ago
Image source: meatball_guard, meatball_guard
#26 My Now Ex-Boyfriend Has Been Sending Me Texts Non-Stop. I Sent Him A Message Saying Me Moving Out And Us Breaking Up Is For The Best, And This Was His Response
Image source: Conscious_Day2425
#27 My Cheating Ex Is Desperate
The context for the third slide: we do not have a son, that’s just what she wanted to name him if we ever had a son.
Image source: throwawayforatext
#28 My Ex-Girlfriend “Checks Up” On Me After Changing Her Relationship Status
Image source: PayMeChubbyMoney
#29 Sure, My Ex Totally Didn’t Mean To Send Me A Selfie With Her Marriage Certificate
Image source: ebeattie96
#30 My Ex Found Out That I Moved On And Still Asked Me To Date Him
Image source: shutendouji_irl
#31 I Broke Up With My Ex-Girlfriend, She Thinks Jealousy Will Get Me Back
Image source: CivicKid
#32 My Ex-Wife’s Attempt At Making Me Jealous
Image source: dmuppet
#33 My Friend Dumped Her Ex-Boyfriend Almost Four Months Ago. Last Night He Decided To Leave A Message In Her Driveway With Pumpkins
Image source: BreakingHoff
#34 My Ex Tries To Guilt Me Into Talking To Him, Makes Himself The Victim, Then Tries To Tell Me About His Snake?
Image source: weinerdoggos
#35 Used To Hook Up With This Guy A Year Ago, He Messages Me Out Of Nowhere Asking To Hook Up Again And This Happens
Image source: nalmond1994
#36 It Was A Social Experiment
Image source: kombatkitty
#37 Ladies And Gentlemen, I Present To You: My Ex
Image source: throwingaway_ithink
#38 My Ex Of 5 Years. I Have Him Blocked On All Social Media (Including Linkedin). Opened Yelp Today And Found He Has Sent Me Yet Another Message
Image source: dudethegato
#39 I Blocked My Ex On Everything And Now He’s Sending Me A Dollar On The Cash App Just To Leave Me Messages
Image source: LovelyReddit
#40 An Ex Of Mine Contacted Me Out Of Nowhere
Image source: Mustardforyou
#41 My Friend Had Dinner With An Ex And Regrets It
Image source: klpack11
#42 My Ex
Image source: Boba4237
#43 My Ex, Who Regularly Cheats On His Current Girlfriend. Self-Proclaimed “Nice Guy”
Image source: Cooke052891
#44 My Cousin’s Ex Asked Her For Money For The Second Time Since They Broke Up. His Response To Her Calling Him Out Is Golden
Image source: littleawkwardgirl
#45 More Astrology Breakups
Image source: _Cat1
#46 Not Over His Ex
Image source: TheDuragGeneral
#47 “Nice Guy” Ex Snaps After Being Ignored
Image source: Clockwork776
#48 My Ex’s Futile Attempts To Reach Me After Dumping Him And Blocking Him On Everything
Image source: SpookyGrowly
#49 My Ex-Boyfriend Continuously Contacts Me From Alt Accounts. Would Always Describe Himself As “A Kind Gentleman”. It’s Been 3-4 Years. He’s In His Late 20’s
Image source: jett529
#50 My Ex Has Been Relentless In Trying To Contact Me In Every Possible Way She Can. On This Occasion, Two Different Numbers Texted Me To Harass Me Some More
Image source: schlafkind
Follow Us