Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

by

Rudy Willingham is an artist hailing from Seattle, USA, who has a magical way of turning his city into a happier and brighter place. How does he do it? With paper cutouts!

Rudy’s creativity lets him see the world in a whole new light, and he uses that vision to create one-of-a-kind artwork that brings joy to everyone around him. Keep scrolling to see how Rudy works his magic with paper and imagination.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | tiktok.com

#1

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

#2

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

#3

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

#4

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

#5

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

#6

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

#7

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

#8

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

#9

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

#10

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

#11

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

#12

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

#13

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

#14

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

#15

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

#16

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

#17

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

#18

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

#19

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

#20

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

#21

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

#22

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

#23

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

#24

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

#25

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

#26

Street Artist Plays With His Surroundings And Paper Cutouts To Create Fun Scenes (26 New Pics)

Image source: rudy_willingham

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My 13 S-Ain’t Skulls And The Christmas S-Ain’t
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Man Accidentally Tanks Relationship After Joking With Autistic Sister At Dinner With GF’s Parents
3 min read
Sep, 17, 2025
I See Faces In Things And Learned It’s Called Pareidolia
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, Those Of You Who Are Single, What Will You Be Doing For Valentine’s Day? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
203 Dads With Their Babies Showing That Fatherhood Brings Out The Best In Men
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Japanese Artist Continues To Create Cat Bags (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.