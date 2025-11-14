Here’s My 2020 Motivation

Here are the top 10 things I learned in 2019.
More info: Instagram | redbubble.com
#1 Trust The Timing Of Your Life
Everything is working out, don’t rush and be patient.
#2 Don’t Care About Other People’s Opinion
Do what makes you happy.
#3 Life Can’t Be Picture Perfect
And you can still share it with the world.
#4 Know Your Worth
And add tax.
#5 Being Your First Priority Is The Best Choice
Sometimes being selfish is not a negative thing. Your mental health, your time with yourself and knowing what you want, is more important than trying to fulfill others.
#6 Speak Your Mind Always
Even when people don’t like so much what you have to say, speaking your truth is liberating and empowering.
#7 Give Yourself What Will Make You Happy
Take time to think about what will make you happy today is more important than any other thing on the to-do list.
#8 Your Energy Is Precious
Don’t give your energy to people and activities that don’t along with who you are.
#9 Enjoy The Process, Happiness Is Not A Future Situation
Happiness is now and is a choice you can make.
#10 Stop Justifying Every Decision You Make
Saying no is so empowering.
Follow Us