Here’s My 2020 Motivation

Here are the top 10 things I learned in 2019.

More info: Instagram | redbubble.com

#1 Trust The Timing Of Your Life

Everything is working out, don’t rush and be patient.

#2 Don’t Care About Other People’s Opinion

Do what makes you happy.

#3 Life Can’t Be Picture Perfect

And you can still share it with the world.

#4 Know Your Worth

And add tax.

#5 Being Your First Priority Is The Best Choice

Sometimes being selfish is not a negative thing. Your mental health, your time with yourself and knowing what you want, is more important than trying to fulfill others.

#6 Speak Your Mind Always

Even when people don’t like so much what you have to say, speaking your truth is liberating and empowering.

#7 Give Yourself What Will Make You Happy

Take time to think about what will make you happy today is more important than any other thing on the to-do list.

#8 Your Energy Is Precious

Don’t give your energy to people and activities that don’t along with who you are.

#9 Enjoy The Process, Happiness Is Not A Future Situation

Happiness is now and is a choice you can make.

#10 Stop Justifying Every Decision You Make

Saying no is so empowering.

