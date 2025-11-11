The Dune Foxes Of The Netherlands

I will try to attempt to share with you the love I have developed for the foxes living in the dunes on the coast of the Netherlands, and the joy I experience in photographing them.
I have started nature photography around 2012 and it didn’t take me long to “find” this unique group of foxes living near the coast in an area where it is forbidden to hunt them so they have less fear for “us”, the two-legged creatures, and are very approachable. This gave me the ability to make close by photos and record their behaviour in a special way, and I by sharing these “moments” with you I hope to bring across the love I have for these beautiful creatures.
More info: Facebook | Instagram
Dreaming big dreams
Shy fox
Mother and Child reunion
Fox portrait
Narcissus, fox “looking” at her reflection on a frozen pond
Mother and Son portrait
Fox silhouette
Young fox enjoying the evening sun
Relaxing yet cautious
Fox on the look out
Thirsty Fox
Young playfull fox
The Dispute
Young Fox frog hunting
laughing fox
Almost Flying Fox
The Dreamer
Foxhole
Drinking fox on ice
Fox in snow
Wanna Play?
Locked on a prey
The Yawn
Fox family grooming session
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us