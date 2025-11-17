35 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

It’s no secret that humor helps us learn and remember things better—if you’re laughing and having fun, chances are that a fact will stick that much harder in your mind. And we find that one of the best formats for this is creating memes. If you’ve ever thought that history was a dull subject, you might just change your mind at the end of this article.

The r/HistoryMemes subreddit is a sprawling online community of millions of history lovers who create, share, and comment on a very wide range of memes about the past. We’ve collected some of the freshest pics to pique your interest, Pandas, so scroll down, enjoy, and we hope you’re taking notes because this will be on the test.

#1 I Just Hope The Man She Replaced Ended Up Working As *her* Maid

Image source: office_cinderella

#2 Washington Washingdogs

Image source: AnosmicDairy169

#3 Read A Fricking Book For Once!

Image source: ABAokay32

#4 Adams Is Critically Underrated

Image source: _Boodstain_

#5 This Is Why I Failed Chemistry

Image source: robartino

#6 Insane To Think Charles Darwin And Steve Irwin Both Owned The Same Turtoise

Image source: ReflectionSingle6681

#7 Same Thing For The Court Dwarfs

Image source: mehmed2theconqueror

#8 Fly Pig Fly!

Image source: TheCryptokenKeeper

#9 Had Me At 360 No Scope

Image source: historyinmemes

#10 How About Another 4 Years Of Delays?

Image source: Key_Dealer_1762

#11 The Race Was Held At 3:00pm On A Sweltering 32-Degree Celsius Day, And Took The Runners Over Dusty, Unpaved Roads. James Sullivan, The Chief Organiser Of The St Louis Olympics, Was Interested In ‘Purposeful Dehydration’ — An Ill-Advised Area Of Scientific Research At The Turn Of The Century — And Ensured There Was Only One Water Station On The Entire Course. Fourteen Kilometres From The Finish Line, American Runner Thomas Hicks Was In Agony. He Was Fading Fast From The Dust And Heat, And Tried To Lie Down On The Road. Hicks’ Trainers, Who Also Believed That Water Diminished An Athlete’s Performance, Gave Him Small Sips Of A Toxic Cocktail Which Included Strychnine (Rat Poison) To Stimulate His Nervous System. High On Rat Poison Which Was Mixed With An Egg White And Brandy, The 28-Year-Old Staggered Along For The Rest Of The Course While Hallucinating

Image source: historyinmemes

#12 Worlds Oldest Complaint

Image source: happymoron32

#13 Everybody Needs Somebody

Image source: RocketBoost

#14 Actually Fuming At All The History Books I Could Have Read Smh

Image source: dasShambles

#15 The Most Fantasized People In History

Image source: Wonderful-Plum4032

#16 The Struggles Of Anyone Doing Ancient History

Image source: ActafianSeriactas

#17 Dod Funding Is The Best Kind Of Funding

Image source: usefulrustychain

#18 Poor Germany

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Henry Avery Did Not Have The Most Satisfying Ending To His Plotline

Image source: ReflectionSingle6681

#20 She Wasn’t That Bad But She Could Also Have Been Better

Image source: ReflectionSingle6681

#21 Fine, I’ll Do It Myself

Image source: SYZYGYMD

#22 Canadian History Be Like

Image source: Upbeat-Fox7091

#23 What A Wonderful Time To Be Alive!

Image source: mehmed2theconqueror

#24 Have We Men Changed In 110 Years?

Image source: ShinyHappyAardvark

#25 Leave, We Don’t Want You Anymore, Go Starve On The Desert

Image source: EnzoRaffa16

#26 They Were Blamed For Everything From Economic Hardship To War And Plague

Image source: ShattertheEmpyrean

#27 Now The Bad Thing Would Be If You Were A Christian And The Secret Trap Door Opened

Image source: ReflectionSingle6681

#28 Supposedly, When John Hetherington Invented The Top Hat And Wore It In Public For The First Time, It Caused People To Faint From Shock And A Riot Broke Out. It’s Debatable Whether Or Not This Actually Happened, But I Want To Believe

Image source: Goodbye-Nasty

#29 Why??

Image source: luanalovesyouu

#30 Fortunately, We Have Archeology, But It Will Never Be The Same

Image source: ReflectionSingle6681

#31 Mediteranean Banter

Image source: edgewolf666-6

#32 Battle Of Dentists’ Tooths

Image source: Khantlerpartesar

#33 Just Don’t Fall Into A Body Of Water Or Get Stuck In Mud And You’ll Be Fine

Image source: ReflectionSingle6681

#34 I Present You, Horse

Image source: JaredTimmerman

#35 Some Names Were More Creative Than Others

Image source: Hextor26

#36 They Just Happened To Be Really Good At Colonising

