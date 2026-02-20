131 Times People Embraced ‘More Is More’ And Decked Out Their Homes (New Pics)

Less isn’t always more. Social media may lead you to believe that bare white walls and plain beige countertops are all the rage, but let’s be honest, they’re just boring. If you’re tired of seeing influencers featuring homes without any color or personality, we’ve got a palate cleanser down below, pandas.
We took a trip to the Maximalist group on Reddit and compiled a list of some of their most fabulous photos. Now, if you’re a self-proclaimed minimalist, these photos might stress you out. But if you love cozy homes with plenty of color and personal touches, you’re in for a visual feast. Enjoy scrolling through these pics of maximalist decor done right, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to spruce up your own home!
#1 My Sunny Home In Stockholm
Image source: Difficult-Ad-3661
#2 My Parents’ Home
Image source: reddit.com
#3 My Shangri-La
Image source: Live_Ear992
How you choose to decorate your home is a deeply personal thing. Some people want nothing more than to cover their walls in family photos, while others might feel at peace surrounded by white walls and beige furniture. It’s all just personal preference. But when it comes to maximalism, more is definitely more.
According to Amity Worrel & Co., some of the trademarks of maximalist design are vibrant colors and patterns. Everything doesn’t have to match perfectly, and there’s no reason to be scared of playing with colors. But when it comes to art and decorations adorning the home, every piece should tell a story. Just because there’s a lot going on doesn’t mean it’s not curated. Maximalism allows homeowners to feature memories from many different moments in their lives.
#4 Give Me Colour Or Give Me Death
Image source: mossyzombie2021
#5 People Told Me You Would Like This Picture
Image source: Hebegebe101
#6 I Was Told This Would Be Appreciated Here
Image source: Garden_Jolly
Another great thing about maximalism is that it allows homeowners to play with a variety of different styles. They don’t have to stick to one narrow type of decor. Instead, they can layer a variety of textures and feature pieces in their homes from different decades and styles. It can be a lot of fun to play around with pieces from different countries, periods, and more to create the coziest version of your home.
Amity Worrel & Co. notes that there are several different styles that have influenced modern maximalist design. But there’s a place for all of them in any home! These include Art Nouveau, Victorian Design, Mario Buatta Interiors, and Regency Style. There are no strict rules about how to do maximalism right, so don’t be afraid to mix and match and get creative!
#7 Since Someone Else Shared Their Door, I Thought I’d Share The Door To My Art Studio
Image source: majesticalexis
#8 I Was Told You Might Enjoy The Speakeasy I Created
Image source: Dsr89d
#9 My Cozy Studio Apt🌱🧡🪩
Image source: reddit.com
As far as why maximalism has made such a splash in recent years, particularly on social media, Jaipur Rugs notes that it’s the perfect way for people to express themselves through their homes. Maximalism also ties into “Dopamine Decor,” which is the idea of designing spaces to boost the mood and energy of everyone who steps into them. Plus, vintage interior design has recently had a revival, so maximalism is the perfect way to feature a variety of vintage pieces.
#10 My Living Room! The Rest Of My Apartment Is A Bit Of A Mess/Work In Progress At The Moment, But I’m Really Happy With These Areas
Image source: sarinanexie
#11 My Great Aunt’s Kitchen
Image source: genreno
#12 Folks At Interior Decorating Did Not Like This
Image source: punknw
Some maximalist trends that have become extremely popular in the last couple of years include curved sofas, moody floral prints, glass accents, ornate trims and borders, and mismatched furniture. Finding a way to feature all of these pieces in harmony might require thinking outside of the box, but it’ll be extremely rewarding when your home transforms into the coziest place on the planet.
#13 Obsessed With Thrifting, Here Is My Living Room Now
Image source: benzihex
#14 Wallpapered The Ceiling!!
Image source: iliketoadstools
#15 Our Tiny Little World Under The Stairs Which I Hand-Painted Myself
Image source: little_lady_dems
As with curating any collection, though, maximalism takes patience. Part of the fun is finding the perfect pieces over time, rather than simply buying a bunch of items just to fill the space. It might take years to cover your walls in artwork that you love or fill your fridge with magnets from your travels. But with patience and a keen eye for detail, you’ll eventually have the maximalist home of your dreams.
#16 Moms House In Mexico
Image source: HeavyPitifulLemon
#17 Some Proof That I’m Equally Obsessed With All The Colors And Not Merely A Mustard Maniac. (Ok I’m That Too)
Image source: moonbeamsandmayo
#18 Actor Zooey Deschanel And Property Brother Jonathan Scott’s Manhattan Duplex
Image source: Relevant-Peach3997
If you need some tips for how to turn your home into a maximalist paradise, Jaipur Rugs recommends starting small. Begin with one room, or even one corner in your home, and slowly spread the maximalism around over time. But remember that balance is key. It’s okay to embrace solid colors and neutrals in certain places if it will help your statement pieces pop. And don’t forget to trust your instincts. Just because something is trending on social media doesn’t mean it has to influence your home, especially if you’re not a fan.
#19 My Maximalist Pilled, Peewee-Coded Salon 👁️👄👁️
Image source: adatewithluxinterior
#20 I Found A Box Of Ponies And A Mirror At The Thrift Store And Had A Vision
Image source: zeldakhalo
#21 Finished Turning Our Basement Into A Guest Room!
Image source: rainbow_chaser86
Are you feeling inspired to spice up your own home after seeing all of these maximalist photos, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly beautiful, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve utilized maximalist decor in your home. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda list featuring fabulous interior design, look no further than right here!
#22 Some More Pics From Our Colourful Home In Stockholm ☀️
Image source: Difficult-Ad-3661
#23 I Can’t Quit Maximalism
Image source: Global-Bus-8826
#24 I Love Coming Home!
Image source: mrsspinch
#25 Questioning My New Chairs
Image source: moonbeamsandmayo
#26 My Hallway ‘Wallpaper’ Made Out Of Cards I Collected Over A Lifetime, And Then Sewed Together
Image source: AboveGroundPoolQueen
#27 I Made This Giant Posca Marker Lamp
Image source: heimdaall
#28 My Donut/Sprinkle Wall
Image source: itsbarbieparis
#29 Painted My Bedroom Pink 💗
Image source: JVZMINA
#30 Evenings In My Bed Nook With My Sweet Cat Are The Best ✨
Image source: plantbasedmenace
#31 Last Days Before Moving. Definitely Made It Mine
Image source: amsterdamthrowawa-y
#32 My Wip Bed Nook Makeover Is Already So Dreamy!
Image source: plantbasedmenace
#33 A Rainbow In Our Dining Room!
Image source: BrittanyWentzell
#34 My Rainbow Maximalist House
Image source: tobedu
#35 Someone Said My Flat Might Belong Here! What Do You Think?
Image source: bushb4by
#36 The Pawder Room
Image source: Mean_Muggnz
#37 My Blue Maximalist Living Room
Image source: Bikini_Atroll
#38 I Customized This Billy Bookcase And Turned It Into A Strip Club
Image source: nadiabean
#39 Not Gonna Stop Being “Too Much” Anytime Soon
Image source: moonbeamsandmayo
#40 Just Finished Decorating My Loft Apartment
Image source: farrahhhhhhh
#41 After A Life Of Renting, We Finally Have Our Own House To Really Make Our Home
Image source: jkrowlingdisappoints
#42 Some Photos Of My Sunroom, My Happy Place :)
Image source: bleedpink
#43 Maximal Effect — Minimum Stuff
Image source: moonbeamsandmayo
#44 Now That I’ve Hardwired My First Fixture, It’s Game Over. Boob-Lights Everywhere Betta Hide Cause I’m Coming For ‘Em
Image source: moonbeamsandmayo
#45 Have To Sell Our Home And The Realtor Told Us To Declutter. This Is What Got Her Approval!
Image source: CookiesandCandy
#46 Starting The New Year Off With A New Rug!
Image source: Bikini_Atroll
#47 I Definitely Feel Like I Belong In This Group 💕
Image source: catsnaliens
#48 My House In Skokie Is A Pirate Disco
Image source: Global-Bus-8826
#49 Hot Pink Color Drenched Library
Image source: reddit.com
#50 My Cozy, Kitschy She-Shed
Image source: Vogeldame
#51 Colour Drenching
Image source: Sunflowernjellybean
#52 Continuing To Add To This Space
Image source: Secret-Working-6655
#53 The Current Iteration Of My Living Room :)
Image source: sadpantaloons
#54 My Office Overlooks A Taco Bell, So I Decided To Make My Office Taco Bell-Themed
Image source: fosh1zzle
#55 My DIY Disco Ball Corner!
Image source: Mysterious-Ad-5783
#56 Here’s More Of My Lounge With Some Of My Best Buds 💕
Image source: Fast_Temperature_955
#57 Happy Easter! No Need For More Yellow Here I Think 😄
Image source: Difficult-Ad-3661
#58 I Found The Right Spot For This Rug. 🌺🌼
Image source: moonbeamsandmayo
#59 My Floral Room With Copper Striped Ceiling
Image source: marcomarconia
#60 Bedroom In The Making
Image source: bananator42
#61 70’s Inspired Maximalism
Image source: TesticklerCanzer
#62 My Happy Place
Image source: LeahMarieart
#63 Decorating For The Impoverished
Image source: meat-sticker42
#64 My Mostly Thrifted Room
Image source: heartthrob666
#65 I Didn’t Even Know I Was A Maximalist Before I Found This Subreddit
Image source: SInnuendo7
#66 Living Room Wall Finally Decorated!
Image source: EmilyWallArtwork
#67 My Office At The Office
Image source: squatqueen
#68 Ta Dah!
Image source: Live_Ear992
#69 Updated My Bedding, Feeling Maximal
Image source: adnelok
#70 My Maximalist Home In Denver
Image source: rincon36
#71 Sally In Her Favorite Chair
Image source: NoPaleontologist3456
#72 My Cozy Bedroom Gallery Corner
Image source: adatewithluxinterior
#73 My Hippie Dippie Sanctuary
Image source: neener444
#74 This Hotel Is Maximalist Heaven
Image source: bluuuehoney
#75 My “Crazy” Bedroom
Image source: tumble0uid
#76 What Style Is This?
Image source: isuckatsk8ing
#77 Our Lovely Living Room In The Afternoon Sunshine!
Image source: mrsspinch
#78 My Rainbow Room
Image source: pastrywhipped
#79 Painting The Ceiling Baby Blue This Weekend 💅🏻
Image source: caitscapes
#80 Gloria Steinem’s Longtime Manhattan Brownstone: Settling Down After A Life On The Road, The Legendary Feminist Finds Contentment
Image source: reddit.com
#81 Year Long Whole House Renovation Almost Done!
Image source: Fearless-Ferret-8876
#82 The Addams Family Library
Image source: Spice-Ghoul
#83 Made Our Ceilings Less Boring!
Image source: Partroob
#84 New Lamp I Found
Image source: Graystar421
#85 My Old Bedroom
Image source: ilike2chacha
#86 Thoughts?
Image source: Which_Elderberry_463
#87 Still My Happy Place!
Image source: faithxnoelle
#88 My Happy Tropical Sitting Room
Image source: DreyHI
#89 My Moody Bedrooms And Rainbow Living/Dining Room Maximalist Home (With Bonus Cat And Dog)
Image source: bobEddins
#90 A Quick Living Room Tour!
Image source: youngjaejung
#91 My Home
Image source: Serious-Article5882
#92 I Love Stuff :)
Image source: basebabebec
#93 Bubble Mirror Frame
Image source: Squishyghost9017
#94 My Maxi Holiday Bathroom
Image source: sargemike
#95 Remodeled Our Half-Bath After Moving In
Image source: japarker8
#96 Pink Xmas!
Image source: sarinanexie
#97 Tour More Of The House
Image source: moonbeamsandmayo
#98 Bic Lamp Anyone?
Image source: kalyjuga
#99 Maximalism But Make It A Lil Bit Ispy Spooky Mansion
Image source: demon_bastet
#100 A Moody Saturday Morning In Our Converted Townhouse
Image source: No_Direction_2417
#101 My Bedroom
Image source: UnderstandingPlus291
#102 One Of My Bedroom Walls
Image source: milkandket
#103 18m What Assumptions Would You Make About Me Based On Just My Room?
Image source: Ratdaddy_11
#104 Hot Pink Sofa!
Image source: scaredhedgehog_
#105 My Car Interior!
Image source: EggsBeanAddict
#106 Painted My Mantle Pink 💕-Last Pic Is Before
Image source: HippieWitchBitch95
#107 New Maximalist Renovation Complete!
Image source: Effective_Agency487
#108 My Hybrid Office/Home Theater
Image source: bui1t
#109 My Maximalism Home. L
Image source: eattherich1234567
#110 Our Kitchen Gallery Wall 🍄🟫🐌
Image source: rowancrow
#111 My Little Nola Abode
Image source: ActiveScallion7803
#112 Go Bold Or Go Home
Image source: shimshamshazzle
#113 My Cozy Spooky Townhome!
Image source: lolallison
#114 Nine Years Of Meticulous Restoration Lots Of Color
Image source: ae202012
#115 Some Plant People Told Me The Maximalist Would Love This 👀
Image source: Cautious-Ad8031
#116 My Pink Heart Door
Image source: Wonderland_Stoner
#117 I Made A Patchwork Chair
Image source: Quirky-Web-8120
#118 I Painted This!
Image source: too-oh-ate
#119 I’m Absolutely Loving This
Image source: SpecificVacation5392
#120 My Cozy Little Los Angeles Area Apartment
Image source: childwalkinginnature
#121 My Living Room
Image source: seanster_the_monster
#122 My Curated Maximalist Art Studio (AKA The Granny Cranny)
Image source: ILoveMeeses2Pieces
#123 Started Making Stained Glass To Fill My Home With Loud Colours And Shiny Things
Image source: DweebiD
#124 Me And My Roommates First House
Image source: BofoiKun
#125 Finally Finished My Set 🐆
Image source: DominiqueFlux
#126 One Of My Rooms In The North East Or England. It’s Not To Everybody’s Taste
Image source: Tower_Constant
#127 As A Minimalist, My Mil’s Craft Area Makes Me Feel Crowded. I Can’t Deny The Charm Though!
Image source: Secure_Table
#128 Home Sweet Home
Image source: CLBrads
#129 My Entirely Thrifted Living Room (Plus The Work Of A Few Local Artists For Good Measure)
Image source: SnooPaintings3623
#130 I Turned Our Dining Wall Into A Gallery Wall! Maxi Dining! What Do You Think?!🤔
Image source: Tasselplants
#131 I Painted My Kitchen Today
Image source: JamSqueezie
