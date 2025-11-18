Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”

Physical activity can do wonders for your well-being. However, maintaining a regular workout schedule can be challenging, and Mumsnet forum user RubyRedEye feels like her husband isn’t doing a good job with it. But not because he skips leg day or anything. The problem, she believes, is that he’s become too absorbed by his fitness goals. In a candid public post, the woman explained that she thinks her partner prioritizes his lifestyle over their marriage, and asked people if she was being unreasonable in expecting more of him.

This woman believes her husband places too much importance on his workouts

Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”

So she asked people on the internet if they agree

Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”

Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”

We should respect our partner’s sleep, but even couples who live on different schedules can still develop a joint routine

Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”

Building your life around unusual hours isn’t that unusual. For example, a 2017–2018 survey from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that around 16% of American workers had work shifts outside a regular daytime schedule.

However, we have to respect our partner’s rest. Not getting enough sleep drains us in a wide variety of ways.

Science has linked inadequate slumber with several health problems, including weight gain and a weakened immune system. One analysis even linked insomnia to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

Sleep deprivation also makes us feel more impatient and prone to mood swings. It harms intellectual performance, academic achievement, creative pursuits, and productivity at work.

While the idea of having a routine in your relationship can sound boring, clinical psychologist Sabrina Romanoff, PsyD, who specializes in relationships, says it provides grounding, consistency, and stability.

So if two people are lacking a sense of structure in one area, establishing it elsewhere can strengthen their bond and create a sense of security.

According to Romanoff, some of the simple yet effective ways to establish it are:

The story has received a lot of reactions

Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”

Some folks were suspicious of the man’s routine

Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”

And some said the woman should give her husband a break

Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”

Eventually, the woman behind the post made an update and said they’d talked everything out

Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”

People were glad to hear the couple were moving in the right direction and listening to each other

Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”
Wife Is Tired Of Husband Going To The Gym 4 Hours A Day: “He’s Not Going To The Gym”

