Birds Of The Arctic: Exotic Birds And Seabirds I Captured On My Trip To The Arctic Ocean (30 Pics)

I’ve always been fond of birds, but picking up wildlife photography gave this passion an entirely new dimension. Now I’m planning my trips for bird watching and taking pictures. That includes trying to find places where I can not only see all types of birds but also create spectacular images.
I come from France, but I fell in love with Finland while studying here. I’ve lived in Helsinki for 1.5 years now, and I’ve enjoyed several trips to the far North, to Lapland and beyond it, Norway, and the Arctic Ocean.
In winter, these cold regions host a surprising variety of rare birds, coming in all shapes and colors. That’s what I want to show you.
The first habitat you’ll encounter is the taiga, i.e., the forest. There, you’ll essentially find small songbirds, though if you’re lucky, you may encounter a grouse or an owl. Small birds come to the feeders, and that’s where you have the best chances to see them and take pictures.
The most prized birds for birders are the Pine grosbeak (a red monster, though the female is green-yellow), the Siberian tit (a cousin to the very common Blue and Great tits, but which lives only far in the north), the Arctic redpoll (very white, though difficult to separate from the Common redpoll), the Bohemian waxwing (a berry-eater gangster) and the Siberian jay (a lovely fella, very curious, and may come to your hand if you offer some food).
More info: eiwawar.wordpress.com | Instagram
#1 The Striking King Eider
#2 The Bohemian Waxwing, Gangster Of The North
#3 The Prince Of The Woods, The Bright Pine Grosbeak
#4 The Bullfinch Is Another Very Colourful Bird
#5 Steller’s Eider Is My New Favourite Bird! Look At These Colours, At This Small Piece Of Broccoli At The Back Of The Head… Amazing!
#6 Atlantic Puffin, Nicknamed “Sea Parrot” In Several Languages
#7 The Only King In The North
#8 Puffin Landing
#9 The Willow Tit Is A Common Inhabitant Of The Forest
#10 A Female Greenfinch Landing Next To Its Mate
#11 Another Birder’s Favourite – The Long-Tailed Duck
#12 Shag Close-Up
#13 A Male Greenfinch
#14 Purple Sandpipers Taking Advantage Of Low-Tide To Forage On The Shore
#15 Kittiwake Ballet
#16 A Female King Eider Looking Straight At The Photographer
#17 Eider Laughter
#18 A Siberian Jay Eyeing Lunch At The Feeder In Kaamanen
#19 Common Eider Portrait
#20 This Cute Siberian Tit Looked Back At Me Before Flying Away
#21 Drifting In The Reflections Of Harbour Lights, A Steller’s Eider
#22 A Siberian Tit With Its Sunflower Seed
#23 Probably An Arctic Redpoll In Sunset Light
#24 A Young Glaucous Gull On A Windy Morning
#25 A Common Guillemot Coming Back From Its Fishing Stint
#26 A Kittiwake Grabs Something In Båtsfjord Harbour
#27 Towards Light
#28 Long-Tailed Duck – The Female This Time, In Early Morning Light
#29 A Pair Of Shags Played Hide And Seek With Me On The Pier
#30 A Group Of King Eiders Cruises In Front Of The Hide, While Gulls Noisily Feed In The Background
Follow Us