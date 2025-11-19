Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Monopoly Strategy? (Closed)

by

Describe your go-to monopoly strategy.

#1

Nice strategy or mean one?

Nice one i just by all the good spots on the board like board walk or the ones surround go, jail, and corners…

Mean one, i buy atleast one piece of every set so that no one can complete theirs, then theyd have to sell me somethin for them or suffer >:]

#2

I always try and get both of the blue ones and add heaps of houses

#3

My personal favorite strategy is to try to buy up the properties that are on the first side of the board you reach. While those properties won’t bankrupt anyone off the start, and are generally laughed at… until people start running out of cash by hitting other big dollar properties. Meaning that, it’s not uncommon for someone to be nearly bankrupt, looking for Go to get them some cash… only to land on those and lose everything. Remember, the light blues with hotels, have a rent of 550 to 600 dollars…

