Hey Pandas, What’s Something You’ve Said That You Wish You Could Take Back? (Closed)

This is a judgement free place.
#1
“im sorry im busy” “my mom won’t let u come”
I never left my room during a deep depression. I pushed all of my friends away. I deeply regret it
#2
Anytime I said “I hate you”
#3
Any time I’ve ever made a dumb “your mom” joke without thinking.
#4
“At least I have teeth” to my spouse of three years during an argument. He has a few false teeth that he clips in. I know he’s obviously very self conscious of it & doesn’t show his teeth often for fear of others being able to somehow tell they’re fake. I’ve never even seen him without the fake teeth in because I wouldn’t want to make him uncomfortable. We even have separate bathrooms mainly for this reason Low moment for me.
#5
“No, please don’t leave me! Ok, I’ll stop!” Numerous times to one of my first friends who happened to be toxic. I would’ve saved myself from a lot of pain if I had just left, but I didn’t know what having a real friend was like until much later. I didn’t know the way she was acting wasn’t ok. I wish I had left.
#6
Every single mean word I said to my family.
#7
Last year me and my only friend got into some drama. I was really mad at her (duh) and we had both done some pretty bad things. But I definitely was worse, I talked about her behind her back, calling her some less than pleasant names. And I was a complete b***h to her during this time. Our relationship still suffers and there are times I ask myself if what I did back then ruined our relationship but even after all the awful things I said about her a few days ago on my birthday she sent me the sweetest birthday message that finally made me feel like our relationship is finally recovering.
#8
“You’re a ticking time bomb” – said to a friend who is now in a world of medical problems because she didn’t listen 10 years ago. Diplomacy wasn’t working.
Follow Us