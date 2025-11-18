This 76-Year-Old Artist Continues To Draw One-Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh (30 New Pics)

If you are looking for some funny comics to share with your grandparents, look no further! Doug Hill is a 76-year-old comic artist who, to this day, continues illustrating semi-realistic one-panel comics that over 5000 followers on Instagram enjoy.

Doug’s comics, also known as the Laughing Hippo Studio, are full of puns, wife-husband jokes, and other real-life-based humor. In a previous interview, the artist told us a bit more about his preferred topics: “I do a lot of family-related cartoons since I have 3 kids, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Other ideas come with what is popular with people or in the news. Everyday situations taken out of context are a favorite of mine. I love coming up with an idea, creating the cartoon, and seeing people enjoy it.”

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com

#1

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#2

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#3

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#4

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#5

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#6

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#7

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#8

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#9

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#10

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#11

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#12

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#13

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#14

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#15

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#16

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#17

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#18

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#19

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#20

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#21

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#22

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#23

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#24

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#25

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#26

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#27

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#28

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#29

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#30

Image source: laughinghippostudio

