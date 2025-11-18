This 76-Year-Old Artist Continues To Draw One-Panel Cartoons To Make You Laugh (30 New Pics)

If you are looking for some funny comics to share with your grandparents, look no further! Doug Hill is a 76-year-old comic artist who, to this day, continues illustrating semi-realistic one-panel comics that over 5000 followers on Instagram enjoy.
Doug’s comics, also known as the Laughing Hippo Studio, are full of puns, wife-husband jokes, and other real-life-based humor. In a previous interview, the artist told us a bit more about his preferred topics: “I do a lot of family-related cartoons since I have 3 kids, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Other ideas come with what is popular with people or in the news. Everyday situations taken out of context are a favorite of mine. I love coming up with an idea, creating the cartoon, and seeing people enjoy it.”
More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com
#1
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#2
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#3
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#4
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#5
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#6
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#7
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#8
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#9
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#10
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#11
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#12
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#13
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#14
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#15
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#16
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#17
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#18
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#19
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#20
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#21
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#22
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#23
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#24
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#25
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#26
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#27
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#28
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#29
Image source: laughinghippostudio
#30
Image source: laughinghippostudio
Follow Us