Hey Pandas, What Do You Do When You’re On 1 Percent? (Closed)

by

Share!

#1

Funny of you to assume I ever take my phone off the charger

#2

Panic.

#3

Charge my device

#4

Steal the 10yo’s charger then blame it on the 6yo….

#5

Be sad. Plug it in or….watch memes till it dies

#6

Buy a better phone

#7

tbh my phone is on my charger 24/7 lmao. the only time i take it off the charger is to go outside or something like that

#8

stop reading bored panda on my phone, and do a crossword or so with my pencil

#9

Debate between getting up to look for the charger or let it die.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of Your Favorite Childhood Memories? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Woman’s Twitter Thread Explains Why Many Women Fear Men
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Over 10k People Have Signed A Petition To Make Danny DeVito The New Wolverine
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Create Dreamy Illustrations
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Forget Snow Angels – Father And Daughter Create 3D Images By Pressing Their Faces Into The Snow
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The King of Queens Cast: Then and Now
3 min read
Feb, 15, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.