Hey Pandas, What Do You Do When You’re On 1 Percent? (Closed)

#1
Funny of you to assume I ever take my phone off the charger
#2
Panic.
#3
Charge my device
#4
Steal the 10yo’s charger then blame it on the 6yo….
#5
Be sad. Plug it in or….watch memes till it dies
#6
Buy a better phone
#7
tbh my phone is on my charger 24/7 lmao. the only time i take it off the charger is to go outside or something like that
#8
stop reading bored panda on my phone, and do a crossword or so with my pencil
#9
Debate between getting up to look for the charger or let it die.
