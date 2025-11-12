My Butterflies Give Birth Not From A Cocoon, But From An Egg…

I really love cutting different patterns on the eggshell. Once I broke an egg, on which the contour of a butterfly was cut. Then I saw that the butterfly waved its wings upward. Oh idea !!!. Then I had a collection of eggshell items with butterflies, dragonflies and I plan to cut the bees as well. And I also like to improvise sharply. I take an egg and without a stencil I cut out intricate patterns – it turns out very interestingly.
The birth of a butterfly…
