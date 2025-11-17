24 Mind-Bending Photo Manipulations By Ellen Sheidlin (New Pics)

Ellen Sheidlin experiments with realism, virtuality, and her dreams to create the most unique and confusing artworks that she describes as a new direction of art called survirtualism.

By combining her knowledge of photography, modeling, digital art, fashion, and makeup, Ellen creates a complex and fascinating universe that she shares on her Instagram account. By now, the artist has collected a massive following of 4.3M people, exhibits her artwork worldwide, and collaborates with famous brands like Nike, BMW, and Coca-Cola.

You might have already seen Ellen’s work on Bored Panda before, and if not, we highly recommend visiting her previous posts here and here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Instagram | youtube.com | sheidlina.com | twitter.com

#1

Image source: sheidlina

#2

Image source: sheidlina

#3

Image source: sheidlina

#4

Image source: sheidlina

#5

Image source: sheidlina

#6

Image source: sheidlina

#7

Image source: sheidlina

#8

Image source: sheidlina

#9

Image source: sheidlina

#10

Image source: sheidlina

#11

Image source: sheidlina

#12

Image source: sheidlina

#13

Image source: sheidlina

#14

Image source: sheidlina

#15

Image source: sheidlina

#16

Image source: sheidlina

#17

Image source: sheidlina

#18

Image source: sheidlina

#19

Image source: sheidlina

#20

Image source: sheidlina

#21

Image source: sheidlina

#22

Image source: sheidlina

#23

Image source: sheidlina

#24

Image source: sheidlina

