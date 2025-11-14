Russian Artist Gained 4.5M Followers By Taking Bizarre And Thought-Provoking Photos (35 Pics)

25-year-old Russian artist Ellen Sheidlin, known as Sheidlina, invites us to her creative, weird, and whimsical fantasy world that is her Instagram feed. Her photos are not your regular perfect shots we are used to seeing; she takes her craft to another level by combining photography, digital art, fashion, and makeup. Her bizarre ideas and compositions can be uncomfortable but utterly impressive at the same time, causing strong reactions and interpretations—and for this reason, her work is never monotonous or dull. Behind her delicate figure and often vibrant colors, her surreal artwork has themes of social commentary and a deeper message.
Thanks to her edgy social media presence, this model, photographer, blogger, and painter has become a true Instagram sensation with 4.5 million followers.
We’ve made a list of her most eye-catching pics and it will help you understand why she’s extremely popular.
More info: Instagram | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com
