JoJo: Bio And Career Highlights

JoJo
December 20, 1990
Brattleboro, Vermont, US
35 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is JoJo?
Joanna Noëlle Levesque is an American singer-songwriter and actress, known for her powerful vocal range. This powerhouse vocalist effortlessly blends R&B and pop genres.
She burst into the public eye with her debut single “Leave (Get Out)” in 2004. At just thirteen years old, she became the youngest solo artist in history to top the US Billboard Pop songs chart.
Early Life and Education
A family focus defined Joanna Noëlle Levesque’s early years, born in Brattleboro, Vermont, and raised in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Her mother, Diana Levesque, a church choir singer, and her father, Joel Levesque, a blues singer, fostered her early musical inclinations.
Levesque honed her talents through local singing competitions and was homeschooled, later planning to major in Cultural Anthropology at Northeastern University, though she ultimately pursued her music career.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked JoJo’s past, including relationships with soccer player Freddy Adu and music producer Jeremih. She was also engaged to actor Dexter Darden from 2021 to 2022.
Currently, JoJo remains single, choosing to focus on personal growth and self-discovery following the end of a long-term, on-again, off-again relationship in recent years.
Career Highlights
JoJo’s R&B and pop career launched with significant success, including her debut single “Leave (Get Out)” topping the Billboard Pop charts. Her self-titled debut album, JoJo, released in 2004, was certified platinum and sold over four million copies worldwide.
Beyond music, Levesque expanded into acting, starring in films like Aquamarine and RV, and later made her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical in 2023. She also established her own label, Clover Music, and released a memoir, Over the Influence.
To date, JoJo has collected a Grammy Award in 2020 for “Say So,” her collaboration with PJ Morton, further cementing her influence across music and entertainment.
Signature Quote
“I feel like I am a real artist and I want to be able to feel what I am singing about.”
