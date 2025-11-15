Hey Pandas, Post Your Favorite Black And White Pics (Closed)

Only your own photos, please!

#1 Symmetry

#2 Redwoods National Park

#3 “Drop Of Soul And A Beak” 🥰

#4 My Cats, Tintype Photo

#5 The Acrobat’s Shadow

#6 Man With Briefcase

#7 Dandelions

#8 Eros At Piccadilly Circus, London

#9 San Carlos, Sonora

#10 Mirador San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico

#11 In The Woods.

#12 Early Morning At The Station

#13 Photo Of Sedona, Arizona By Theresa Witek

#14 Pic I Took Of Wood (Possible While Camping)

#15 My Grandpa & Uncles Under The Iconic Drive Through Redwood In Norcal That Isn’t There Anymore.

#16 Blue Eyed Bandit

#17 Crows In Winter. Train Station, Portland, Oregon.

#18 Bottle Feeding Baby Kangaroos

#19 King Kichi

#20 When I Was Going To Texas To Get A Puppy!

#21 Took This Under A Bridge

#22 Silver Falls State Park, Oregon

#23 Those Eyes

#24 Gettysburg, Pa

#25 Afternoon Snooze

#26 Self Portrait By Jesse Camastro

#27 Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier, Changing Of The Guard, Arlington Cemetery

#28 San Carlos, Sonora

#29 My Grandpa & Uncles Under The Iconic Drive Through Redwood In Norcal That Isn’t There Anymore.

#30 Latches

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
