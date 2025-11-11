20 Life Hacks To Make Parenting More Fun

As wonderful and important as children are, raising them can be a whole lot of work. From changing your babies’ diapers and dealing with their childish tantrums to keeping your teens out of trouble and… dealing with their childish tantrums, parenting can take a toll on parents.

Fortunately, the internet has come up with a bunch of parenting tips, tricks and life hacks to help make mommies’ and daddies’ lives while raising kids a little bit easier. These aren’t just some gimmicky life hacks – some of these seem like really innovative ways to either make parents’ tasks more efficient or to teach your kids important lessons, like saving energy, sharing and listening to others. An astronaut duvet can make our kids excited about going to bed while Forget-me-not Kid Mittens will give your kid a cute and cozy way to hold your hand in a crowd.

Everybody’s probably got some kind of great parenting hacks – either something that worked with their kids or something that worked on them. If you’ve got one that’s making parenthood easier, share it with us! If not, which of these parenting life hacks would you like to try?

1. Get a Baby Stroller and Scooter Hybrid

Image credits: pixstudio

2. Use a Rope To Swing Your Kid While Having a Beer

20 Life Hacks To Make Parenting More Fun

Image credits: reddit.com

3. Make This Table Hammock With A Bedsheet

20 Life Hacks To Make Parenting More Fun

Image credits: joyfulabode.com

4. Use An Old Box to Make Them A Cardboard Slide

20 Life Hacks To Make Parenting More Fun

Image credits: imgur.com

5. Use A Fan To Inflate Your Children’s Bed Fort

Image credits: grosgrainfabulous.blogspot.com

6. Make Your Kids Get Along with a Get-Along Shirt

20 Life Hacks To Make Parenting More Fun

Image credits: sheridanfrench.blogspot.com

7. Stop Losing Your Kid with Forget-me-not Kid Mittens

Image credits: oeufnyc.com

8. Keep Your Baby’s Eyes Safe And Dry with a Baby Shower Cap

20 Life Hacks To Make Parenting More Fun

Available at: Amazon.com

9. Play Videogames Together With Them And Their Disconnected Controllers

20 Life Hacks To Make Parenting More Fun

Image credits: cheezburger.com

10. Use These Cute Outfits to Help Others Tell Your Twins Apart (Or For You, But Don’t Tell Anyone)

20 Life Hacks To Make Parenting More Fun

Image credits: snugattack.com

11. Make Your Infant Clean The House with A Baby Mop Suit

Image credits: dailymail.co.uk

12. Use These Animals So They Don’t Forget To Brush Their Teeth

Available at: Amazon.com

13. Use This Knight’s Helmet to Help Them Keep Warm

Image credits: cutecraftycrochet

14. Get Your Children To Bed With This Astronaut Duvet

20 Life Hacks To Make Parenting More Fun

Available at: Amazon.com

15. Use Socks To Keep The Toilet Seat Warm

20 Life Hacks To Make Parenting More Fun

Image credits: life hacks

16. Give Them This To Help Them Battle Scary Monsters At Night

20 Life Hacks To Make Parenting More Fun

Image credits: happygoluckyblog.com

17. Use a Muffin Cup To Protect Them From Melted Icecream

20 Life Hacks To Make Parenting More Fun

Image credits: life hacks

18. Teach Your Children To Save Power With These Eco-Reminder Stickers

Image credits: Hu2

19. Wear This Jacket to Teach Them a Lesson

20 Life Hacks To Make Parenting More Fun

Image credits: imgur.com

20. Use a Vacuum To Tie Your Daughter’s Hair

20 Life Hacks To Make Parenting More Fun

Image credits: life hacks

How about you? What parenting tricks do you know?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
