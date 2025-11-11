20 Life Hacks To Make Parenting More Fun

As wonderful and important as children are, raising them can be a whole lot of work. From changing your babies’ diapers and dealing with their childish tantrums to keeping your teens out of trouble and… dealing with their childish tantrums, parenting can take a toll on parents.
Fortunately, the internet has come up with a bunch of parenting tips, tricks and life hacks to help make mommies’ and daddies’ lives while raising kids a little bit easier. These aren’t just some gimmicky life hacks – some of these seem like really innovative ways to either make parents’ tasks more efficient or to teach your kids important lessons, like saving energy, sharing and listening to others. An astronaut duvet can make our kids excited about going to bed while Forget-me-not Kid Mittens will give your kid a cute and cozy way to hold your hand in a crowd.
Everybody’s probably got some kind of great parenting hacks – either something that worked with their kids or something that worked on them. If you’ve got one that’s making parenthood easier, share it with us! If not, which of these parenting life hacks would you like to try?
1. Get a Baby Stroller and Scooter Hybrid
Image credits: pixstudio
2. Use a Rope To Swing Your Kid While Having a Beer
Image credits: reddit.com
3. Make This Table Hammock With A Bedsheet
Image credits: joyfulabode.com
4. Use An Old Box to Make Them A Cardboard Slide
Image credits: imgur.com
5. Use A Fan To Inflate Your Children’s Bed Fort
Image credits: grosgrainfabulous.blogspot.com
6. Make Your Kids Get Along with a Get-Along Shirt
Image credits: sheridanfrench.blogspot.com
7. Stop Losing Your Kid with Forget-me-not Kid Mittens
Image credits: oeufnyc.com
8. Keep Your Baby’s Eyes Safe And Dry with a Baby Shower Cap
Available at: Amazon.com
9. Play Videogames Together With Them And Their Disconnected Controllers
Image credits: cheezburger.com
10. Use These Cute Outfits to Help Others Tell Your Twins Apart (Or For You, But Don’t Tell Anyone)
Image credits: snugattack.com
11. Make Your Infant Clean The House with A Baby Mop Suit
Image credits: dailymail.co.uk
12. Use These Animals So They Don’t Forget To Brush Their Teeth
Available at: Amazon.com
13. Use This Knight’s Helmet to Help Them Keep Warm
Image credits: cutecraftycrochet
14. Get Your Children To Bed With This Astronaut Duvet
Available at: Amazon.com
15. Use Socks To Keep The Toilet Seat Warm
Image credits: life hacks
16. Give Them This To Help Them Battle Scary Monsters At Night
Image credits: happygoluckyblog.com
17. Use a Muffin Cup To Protect Them From Melted Icecream
Image credits: life hacks
18. Teach Your Children To Save Power With These Eco-Reminder Stickers
Image credits: Hu2
19. Wear This Jacket to Teach Them a Lesson
Image credits: imgur.com
20. Use a Vacuum To Tie Your Daughter’s Hair
Image credits: life hacks
How about you? What parenting tricks do you know?
