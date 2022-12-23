Hugh Jackman had something to say about Deadpool 3

Celebrities are well-known and loved for their roles. For example, whether you see a celebrity’s face, you would often associate them with a role that you’ve known them for. Take, for instance, if you met Rowan Atkinson on the sidewalk, you would immediately think of him as Mr. Bean. Meanwhile, if I meet our celebrity for today, Hugh Jackman, I would almost always immediately think that I’ve just walked across Jean Valjean (because Les Misérables was the first film featuring Jackman that I watched).
Being known and loved for their acting roles, they are also notorious for dropping hints, statements, or vague symbolisms online to keep their fans in being interested in them. Our guy Hugh over here is no different.
Where Hugh Jackman is now
Since the beginning of the 21st century, Hugh Jackman has played a lot of major and minor roles in movies, voice, and acting roles alike.
He has been very prominent in his acting roles, particularly when he is the main character. For example, in the 2004 movie Van Helsing, he played the monster hunter whom the movie was named after. In 2012, he played the hero of the musical Les Misérables. In the movie, Jean Valjean tries to balance his life – running away from Javert while taking care of Cosette. He also played in another musical, The Greatest Showman, five years later, in which he took the main character role as well.
And of course, last but not least, in the X-men series, he portrayed Wolverine, a half-mutant, half-human monster commonly known for his three long retractable claws in each hand. He also possesses an ability to heal himself very fast from injuries.
Where Jackman is heading now
This is good news for the fans because, reportedly, Hugh Jackman will be returning in his Wolverine role in Deadpool 3. In 2017, Logan ended on a sad note after Wolverine’s ability to heal had severely degraded.
Jackman capitalized on this sad end when he used this as leverage to hint at his return as Wolverine. In an interview with SiriusXM, Jackman revealed the possibility of using time travel (in the show’s universe, of course) to reverse the harmful course of events that took place in Logan. This would allow Jackman to come back as Wolverine without the audience questioning how he got restored to health in such a quick period.
So there you have it. Wolverine is coming back thanks to the time-traveling capabilities that Jackman spoiled in his online interviews.