7 Most Famous Duos in Movies & TV Shows

Throughout the history of television and film, it has become evident that many of the most successful projects thrive on a dynamic duo environment. The allure and power of an on-screen duo can elevate a project to new heights, with each member bringing a different dynamic to the material. This can be seen in various genres, such as the buddy cop genre in the action realm.
Shows like Starsky & Hutch and Miami Vice have captivated audiences by combining the intensity of crime-fighting with the chemistry and camaraderie between two contrasting characters. On the other hand, the comedic sidekick has also served as a long-standing success in movies and TV shows. Whether it is the dynamic interplay, contrasting personalities, or the ability to complement each other’s strengths and weaknesses, the presence of a dynamic duo can truly take a TV show or movie to new heights and leave an enduring impact on viewers. So, here’s 7 of the most famous duos in movies and TV.
7. Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele – Key & Peele
Key and Peele, the hit sketch show that ran from 2012 to 2015, has undeniably secured its place as a legendary comedy series, earning a spot alongside the titan that is Saturday Night Live. With its eccentric and wacky sketches, the show not only provided endless laughter but also fearlessly delved into serious social themes. To that, Key and Peele dared to tackle complex issues of society, presenting them in a satirical and thought-provoking manner.
Although the famous comedic duo have since gone their separate ways, with Jordan Peele venturing into the realm of horror movies, the show’s legacy continues to thrive. In a remarkable display of their comedic prowess, the duo appeared together in four episodes of Fargo in 2014, portraying FBI agents and injecting their signature flair into the series. Key and Peele‘s impact on the comedy landscape remains indelible, their unique blend of humor and social commentary captivating audiences and leaving a lasting impression on the genre.
6. Riggs and Murtaugh – The Lethal Weapon Franchise
While many might argue that 48 Hrs. kicked off the buddy cop genre craze in the 80s, this can be debunked on a technicality. In the movie, Eddie Murphy is a criminal who teams up with a cop. However, it is undeniable that many of the movie’s themes worked their way into the buddy cop genre in later years, namely the concept of two people starting off as foes and later becoming a thriving dynamic duo.
In 1987, Lethal Weapon hit theaters and elevated the buddy cop genre to new heights. The film follows Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson) and Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover), two mismatched LA policeman who are partnered together to investigate the suspicious death of a young girl. However, problems arise when Murtaugh must contend with Riggs’ unpredictable nature, as he unveils that he is suicidal after the death of his wife. As the movie goes on, the two grow to become good friends as they take out the bad guys. In later entries, Riggs loses his suicidal tendencies, but still remains a mischievous loose cannon that Murtaugh must constantly keep in check. The result is a quadrilogy of action-packed movies spliced with slick humour.
After the popularity of the Lethal Weapon movies, a TV series hit the small screen in 2016. Despite being mostly well-received, its lead stars couldn’t quite live up to the charm of the original iconic duo. However, Lethal Weapon 5 is currently in pre-production with Gibson and Glover both set to return to their roles.
5. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost – Various Movies & Television Shows
Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have undeniably established themselves as one of the most famous duos in TV and film. Their incredible chemistry and comedic timing have earned them a dedicated fan base around the world. Their journey began with the British cult TV show, Spaced, where their on-screen partnership first flourished. However, it was in the smash-hit zombie comedy, Shaun of the Dead, that they truly cemented their status as global superstars, winning hearts with their hilarious yet endearing performances.
The success continued with the action-packed buddy cop film, Hot Fuzz, and the apocalyptic comedy, The World’s End, forming the illustrious Cornetto trilogy alongside their frequent collaborator, director Edgar Wright. Pegg and Frost’s versatility was further showcased in the comedy sci-fi movie, Paul, which they co-wrote and starred in, solidifying their reputation as multifaceted talents. Their diverse range of roles and unwavering chemistry have made Simon Pegg and Nick Frost a zestful duo that will forever be remembered in the annals of TV and film history.
4. Thelma & Louise
Thelma & Louise, directed by Ridley Scott, is an Oscar-winning movie that has cemented itself as a classic piece of cinema. The film revolves around two friends, Thelma (Geena Davis) and Louise (Susan Sarandon), who decide to embark on a weekend getaway to escape the confines of their mundane lives. However, their journey takes an unexpected turn when a traumatic incident forces them to become fugitives. As they evade the law, Thelma and Louise’s initially naive and timid personalities transform into empowered and fiercely independent individuals.
Thelma & Louise explores themes of female friendship, liberation, and rebellion against societal expectations. Decades after its release, this classic continues to resonate with audiences, becoming an important landmark in feminist cinema. Furthermore, the chemistry between Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis, as the titular characters, established them as one of the most iconic duos ever captured on TV and film, symbolizing strength and defiance against injustice.
3. Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor – Various Movies
The dynamic between Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor can be described as comedy gold, as they formed one of the most hilarious duos in film history. Their chemistry was evident right from their first movie together, Silver Streak, where Wilder played a meek book editor opposite Pryor’s street-smart thief. This film truly set the foundation for their collaboration, showcasing their exceptional comedic timing and ability to bounce off each other effortlessly.
The success of Silver Streak paved the way for three more movies starring these comedic legends. In Stir Crazy, Wilder and Pryor portrayed two friends who are mistakenly incarcerated for a bank robbery, resulting in a series of uproarious mishaps within the prison system. In 1989, See No Evil, Hear No Evil took their partnership to new heights as they played a deaf man and a blind man who unintentionally become entangled in a murder plot. Finally, Another You marked their last movie together, with Wilder as a mentally unstable man and Pryor as his accomplice in various con schemes. Each of these films is considered a classic comedy, loved by audiences for their timeless humor and the undeniable chemistry between Wilder and Pryor, making them a duo that will forever stand the test of time.
2. Doc Brown and Marty McFly – The ‘Back to the Future’ Trilogy
Back to the Future quickly became one of the biggest hits of the 1980s, captivating audiences with its unique storyline and unforgettable characters. The film followed the adventurous high schooler Marty McFly as he accidentally travels back in time to 1955 in a DeLorean time machine created by his eccentric friend, Doc Brown. The plot revolved around Marty’s efforts to navigate the quirks of the past while ensuring his parents meet and fall in love to secure his own existence in the future.
This innovative sci-fi movie skillfully blended an intricate plot with touching themes of family loyalty and the fragility of time. However, what truly elevated the trilogy was the dazzling chemistry between Marty McFly, played by Michael J. Fox, and Doc Brown, portrayed by Christopher Lloyd. Their on-screen partnership enthralled audiences, effortlessly evoking heaps of laughter and a plethora of emotion. Although the final installment received relatively lesser critical acclaim, it still ended the franchise on a positive note, leaving a lasting impact on viewers. Over the years, Back to the Future has solidified its place as a timeless classic, with Marty and Doc Brown standing proudly as one of the most famous duos in cinema history.
1. Laurel and Hardy
Laurel and Hardy, without a doubt, are truly one of the most iconic duos in entertainment history. In fact, they may just be the most famous duo of all time. From their humble beginnings in silent film, where they first teamed up in 1921, to their illustrious career that spanned three decades, Laurel and Hardy left an indelible mark on the comedy genre. Their incredible partnership saw them work together a staggering 106 times between 1921 and 1951. Together, they appeared in 34 silent shorts, 45 sound shorts, and 27 full-length sound feature films.
These two comedic legends truly revolutionized the popular slapstick genre by embodying two dimwitted characters who constantly found themselves entangled in uproarious misadventures. Their exceptional on-screen chemistry and impeccable timing transcended language barriers, capturing the hearts of audiences worldwide. With Stan Laurel‘s clever wit and Oliver Hardy‘s endearing buffoonery, they paved the way for a timeless comedic formula that continues to entertain generations. Their influence can be seen in iconic movies like Dumb and Dumber, where two equally clueless characters stumble through a series of hilarious escapades. Remarkably, Laurel and Hardy’s comedic legacy remains vivid even after decades, as evidenced by the 2018 biopic Stan & Ollie, which paid homage to their remarkable and enduring partnership. Though their slapstick humor may seem simple, the impact they made on comedy is immeasurable, solidifying their status as true trailblazers and amongst the most famous duos of all time.
