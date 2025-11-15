50 Amazing Medical Cases That Are Interesting And Bizarre At The Same Time

The medical world is second to none. Just last year, for example, a 34-year-old old man developed an allergy to cold air. There was also a Brazilian fella who surprised his doctors with having three kidneys. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There are plenty of memorable cases that continue to surprise us to this day. And you can find most of them on the subreddit r/MEDizzy. It’s an online community created for medical professionals to discuss everything and anything that crosses their minds (or operating tables) and it has seen quite a few interesting posts during the 3 years of its existence. Here are some of them.
#1 James Harrison The “Man With The Golden Arm”
After needing 13 liters of blood for a surgery at the age of 13, a man named James Harrison pledged to donate blood once he turned 18. It was discovered that his blood contained a rare antigen which cured Rhesus disease. He has donated blood a record 1,000 times and saved 2,000,000 lives.
Image source: Surgeox
#2 This Man Is A Hero
Maurice Hilleman developed vaccines for measles, mumps, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, chickenpox, meningitis, pneumonia and Haemophilus influenzae, among many others. He saved more lives than any other scientist during the 20th century.
Image source: Surgeox
#3 Before And After Surgery For Blount’s Disease
Image source: Bommie20
#4 The Medical Staff Of An Organ-Donation Operation Bow To Pay Tribute To 17-Year-Old Female Organ Donor Who Has Saved Multiple Human Lives
Image source: Surgeox
#5 Incredible Well Performed Face Transplant
Image source: HealerMD
#6 This Can Save Many Lives. 12 Signs Of Breast Cancer
Image source: Surgeox
#7 Cleft Lip And Cleft Palate. Two Weeks Post Surgery
Image source: Surgeox
#8 Me And My Grandpa In Medical School 70 Years Apart (Equally Sleep Deprived)
Image source: Neuromancy_
#9 I Was The First And Youngest Baby In Victoria Australia To Recieve A Liver Transplant. I’m 24 Years Post Transplant Now!
Image source: foolosophylioness
#10 This Photograph Shows The Dramatic Differences In Two Boys Who Were Exposed To The Same Smallpox Source – One Was Vaccinated, One Was Not.
Image source: Surgeox
#11 2 Surgeons After Successfully Removing A Set Of Brain Tumors During A 32 Hour Surgery
Image source: Surgeox
#12 Second Degree Skin Burn Before And After “Spray-On Skin” Treatment
Image source: GiorgioMD
#13 Before & After Facial Transplantation
Image source: blackfridaydude
#14 While An Adult May Be Able To Use One Prosthetic For A Decade, A Child Will Likely Require Several Prosthetics In That Same Time Period
Image source: HMD_086
#15 “I Work In A Hospital. This Is The Aftermath Of A Trauma. He Lived”
Image source: Surgeox
#16 Lightning Strike Survivor
Image source: Surgeox
#17 This Is In 1987, Zbigniew Religa After A 23 Hour Heart Transplant, Watching His Patient’s Vital Signs. In The Lower Right Corner, You Can See One Of His Colleagues Who Helped Him With The Surgery Fallen Asleep
Image source: Surgeox
#18 Mri Scans Of A Boy Born With Only 2% Of His Brain And 2 Years Later. His Brain Regrew To 80% Of Its Intended Size And He Only Suffers From Comparably Small Cognitive Deficits Today
Image source: jelly_ni-
#19 According To My Doctor I Was The First Person In The World To Receive A 3D Printed Bone In 2014. Without It, I Would Have Lost My Knee
Image source: Sverre124
#20 I Had A Brain Tumor Removed, And Now I’m A Bit Absent Minded
Image source: chuffberry
#21 When The Husband Supports His Wife During Childbirth!
Image source: Surgeox
#22 This Is Jc Sheitan Tenet, From Lyon, France. He Is A Tattoo Artist Amputee Who Uses A Prosthetic Tattoo Gun At Work!
Image source: Surgeox
#23 Heterochromia Is A Difference In Coloration, Usually Of The Iris But Also Of Hair Or Skin.
Image source: GiorgioMD
#24 Testing Davinci Surgical Robot On Operation Game
Image source: Surgeox
#25 Heart Transplant! Bad Heart Going Out And A New Heart Going In!
Image source: Surgeox
#26 This Is What The Nerves Related To The Teeth Look Like
Image source: Surgeox
#27 Doctors Find 27 Contact Lenses Stuck In 67-Year-Old Woman’s Eye
Image source: Surgeox
#28 The Difference Jaw Surgery And Rhinoplasty Made On This Woman
Image source: Surgeox
#29 This Is What An Eye Looks Like After Keratoprosthesis: A Surgical Procedure Where A Diseased Cornea Is Replaced With An Artificial Cornea
Image source: mriTecha
#30 Vintage Nurses Give Jaundiced Babies Some Sunshine Treatment
Image source: ERmagick
#31 This Condition Is Called Mirror Hand Syndrome, Less Than 100 Cases Have Ever Been Diagnosed And The Cause Is Still Unknown
Image source: KaantjeBanaantje
#32 Fully Inflated Horse Lungs
Image source: Surgeox
#33 Ladybug Found In The Transverse Colon During Screening Colonoscopy
Image source: surlier
#34 Case Study Of Tetanus In An Unvaccinated Child
Image source: Surgeox
#35 And That’s Why You Wear A Hard Hat
Image source: maplesyrupchin
#36 Extracted Tooth With Intact Nerve Root – Super Rare
Image source: MishMeeter
#37 Man Coughs Up Huge Blood Clot Shaped Like A Lung – Full Case
Image source: Surgeox
#38 This White “Soap” Is The First 3D Printed Bionic Pancreas
Image source: Surgeox
#39 Case Of Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva
Image source: Surgeox
#40 Breast Implant Saves A Life!a Recent Study Published In Sage Medical Journal Describes The Case Of A 30-Year-Old Woman Whose Silicone Breast Implant Deflected A Bullet, Saving Her Life In The Process – Medical Case
Image source: Surgeox
#41 a Scanning Electron Micrograph Of A Natural Killer Cell Facing Off Against A Larger Cancer Cell
Image source: Surgeox
#42 Cerebro-Spinal Nervous System
Image source: Surgeox
#43 A Peanut Lodged Inside A Child’s Trachea
Image source: Surgeox
#44 Dealing With A Lung Infection And Coughed Up A Bronchial Cast – A Mucosal Plug That Retained The Shape Of The Bronchioles It Came Out Of
Image source: reddit.com
#45 You See All Kinds Of Shit In The Emergency Room, Don’t You
Image source: YanniFromPakistanni
#46 Syphilis Of The Skull. Venereal Diseases
Image source: Surgeox
#47 Three Kidneys Discovered In A Man! – Medical Case
Image source: Surgeox
#48 My (Nearly 60 Y/O) Fathers Arm After Being Thwomped By A Cow This Morning
Image source: SlowDanceChubbie
#49 What A Person Wearing -108 Diopter Glasses Looks Like
Image source: thiscouldbemassive
#50 Polydactyly Surgery – Full Case
Image source: Surgeox
