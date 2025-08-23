20 Side-By-Sides Of Celebrities That Show The Impact Of Plastic Surgery, Including Nicole Kidman

Plastic surgery, long associated with dramatic transformations and frozen expressions, has undergone a quiet revolution in 2025.
According to the latest data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the cosmetic landscape in the United States is slowly shifting toward subtle enhancements and natural-looking results, with more and more people looking to preserve what makes them unique.
In Hollywood, however, the divide persists.
While many stars continue to rely on injectables, lasers, and surgery to maintain a youthful appearance, others have chosen to age without intervention, embracing the physical signs of time and, in some cases, speaking out against the industry’s unrealistic beauty standards.
In this list, we compare celebrities born in the same year, with one side deciding to retouch their features via Botox or surgeries, and the other aging without intervention.
#1 Priscilla Presley And Helen Mirren (1945)
The ex-wife of the legendary Elvis Presley was renowned for her natural beauty; however, a botched silicone injection in her face by an unlicensed doctor left her with permanent scarring and oversized cheeks. Over the years, she added a facelift, Botox, as well as a nose job.
Camila Atal, a cosmetic surgeon who specializes in facial harmonization and fillers, spoke to Bored Panda about the dangers of such injections.
“Botox is much safer and comes with a host of benefits,” she said. “However, the most important thing to consider is to only go to a licensed specialist who understands the anatomy of the area being treated, follows the proper dilution guidelines for reconstituting the toxin, and respects safety margins.”
Helen Mirren, on the other hand, opted to age naturally, allowing the passage of time to draw lines on her face that have only added to her appeal. Despite her reluctance to go under the knife, she hasn’t judged those who have.
“I think people should be allowed to do whatever they want to make themselves feel happy,” Mirren said in an interview.
Image source: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images, Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Images
#2 Madonna And Sharon Stone (1958)
In contrast to many entries on this list, the legendary pop icon has admitted on several occasions to having had work done. For instance, in 2012, she stated that she gets fillers regularly injected into her face.
In 2023, after a controversial appearance at the Grammys where she looked “almost unrecognizable” according to some fans, Madonna was forced to admit she was suffering from swelling due to a cosmetic surgery.
Sharon Stone, on the other hand, has had limited experiences with cosmetic surgeries, having done so mainly to repair the damage done by medical procedures.
For instance, the actress underwent a breast reconstruction surgery that became a breast augmentation without her consent. Stone revealed in an interview with InStyle how she awoke to larger breasts after the operation, as her doctor had unilaterally decided that “it would fit better.”
While Stone has admitted to using Botox in the past, she decided to stop its usage and age naturally after suffering from a brain hemorrhage in 2001.
Image source: madonna, sharonstone
#3 Tara Reid And Kate Winslet (1975)
Tara Reid has had multiple plastic surgeries, including breast augmentation, liposuction, and a tummy tuck. She has openly discussed her experiences, including having a botched implant that left her with “uneven boobs.”
According to Reid, most of her procedures have been motivated by her career and the need to maintain a youthful and fit appearance.
Kate Winslet, however, has become a vocal critic of cosmetic surgery, feeling it is antithetical to what being an actress is in her eyes.
“It goes against my morals, the way that my parents brought me up, and what I consider to be natural beauty. I will never give in,” she firmly told The Telegraph in 2011. “I am an actress; I don’t want to freeze the expression on my face.”
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images, Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
#4 Bella Hadid And Florence Pugh (1996)
Bella Hadid, one of the world’s top supermodels, has long been the subject of cosmetic surgery speculation. Though she denied the rumors for years, she eventually admitted to getting a nose job at the age of 14. A decision she now regrets.
“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she said in an interview.
Experts also believe she may have undergone other procedures, such as lip fillers and buccal fat removal, to achieve her sculpted look, although Hadid maintains these effects are natural, and simply the result of makeup.
Florence Pugh, in contrast, has embraced a natural aesthetic throughout her career. Known for her unapologetic attitude toward body image and beauty standards, Pugh has criticized Hollywood’s unrealistic expectations and often appears makeup-free on social media.
Image source: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images, Maya Dehlin Spach/GA/Getty Images
#5 Kim Kardashian And Natalie Portman
Kim Kardashian and her entire family have become the poster children for cosmetic surgery, with side-by-side comparisons between their unaltered past selves and current appearances frequently going viral online.
The mogul’s transformation has been so influential that the term “Kardashian face” is now commonly used to describe a particular look.
Natalie Portman, however, is a steadfast example of natural beauty in Hollywood. The Oscar-winning actress has never been linked to cosmetic procedures and has often spoken out about resisting pressure to conform to unrealistic beauty standards.
Image source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
#6 Nicole Kidman And Julia Roberts (1967)
Nicole Kidman has been the subject of persistent plastic surgery whispers, with tabloid sources alleging that subtle procedures such as Botox and dermal fillers may have contributed to her refined, statuesque appearance.
Some plastic surgery clinics have also speculated that the actress may have undergone a nose job. Aside from admitting to using Botox, Kidman has denied all rumors.
Julia Roberts, conversely, has made a point of championing natural beauty. Never linked to any cosmetic surgery, Roberts has often celebrated the grace of aging, asserting that her genuine smile and authentic features are her best assets.
Image source: Michael Kovac/Getty Images, juliaroberts
#7 Donatella Versace And Judy Davis (1955)
Perhaps one of the starkest comparisons on his list comes in the shape of Donatella Versace versus Judy Davis.
The fashion mogul has experienced quite the dramatic transformation over the years, and while she has never publicly confirmed having plastic surgery, many specialists believe she has had work done.
From eyelid, neck, and brow lifts, to fillers in her lips, forehead, and other areas, there’s practically no part of Versace’s face that hasn’t been retouched to some degree.
In contrast, Judy Davis has remained celebrated for her naturally unaltered look with no confirmed procedures.
Image source: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, Prime Video
#8 Jessica Lange And Meryl Streep (1949)
While Jessica Lange has repeatedly denied having gotten plastic surgery, some doctors have speculated that she has had work done, particularly a facelift, browlift, and eyelid surgery.
Conversely, Meryl Streep not only has refused to go under the knife or get injections of any kind, but has a decidedly adverse position to the idea, explaining that it acts as a “veil” that interrupts communication between people.
“When I see it in people I meet, it’s like an interruption in communication with them,” she told Vanity Fair in 2009, specifically referring to Botox and its paralyzing properties.
Image source: Araya Doheny/Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
#9 Renée Zellweger And Christy Turlington (1969)
Renée Zellweger has repeatedly found herself in the spotlight of plastic surgery speculation, especially after a 2014 appearance at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards.
Surgeons, such as Dr. Brian Glatt of Morristown, New Jersey, believed the difference in her appearance was due to a chin implant, as well as weight loss. “The added length to her face seems to make the rest of her features ‘pop,’ giving her face a look that is overall quite striking,” he wrote.
Christy Turlington, however, has remained a staunch advocate for natural aging. Eschewing the scalpel entirely, Turlington said that she “will never alter or augment [her] face,” and that it’s a matter of “values” to her.
Image source: Karwai Tang/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
#10 Sandra Bullock And Monica Bellucci (1964)
Sandra Bullock’s ageless charm has often fueled rumors that she has resorted to cosmetic tweaks, with speculations pointing to a refined facelift and targeted injections to keep her look camera‑ready.
While Bullock has denied these claims, she admitted to having done “non-invasive” procedures to enhance her appearance, which might point towards Botox usage.
Monica Bellucci, in contrast, continues to epitomize natural elegance. Shunning any form of cosmetic surgery, the model has allowed time to sculpt her features without medical intervention, a decision that has garnered her praise on social media.
Image source: Mike Marsland/Getty Images, Dominique Charriau/Getty Images
#11 Cher And Charlotte Rampling (1946)
Cher, the undisputed icon of pop and glamour, has never been one to shy away from reinvention—her dramatic transformation over the years has often been credited to a series of cosmetic procedures, ranging from facelifts to cheek enhancements and breast implants.
The singer has been open about her love of plastic surgery, saying that she would be “first in line to the doctor” as soon as she felt she needed something done.
Charlotte Rampling, in stark contrast, has opted to honor the natural progression of time. With an unaltered, refined appearance that exudes classic elegance, Rampling’s commitment to aging gracefully underscores her belief that true beauty lies in authenticity rather than in artificial perfection.
Image source: Theo Wargo/Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
#12 Simon Cowell And Hugh Laurie (1959)
Simon Cowell’s changing face has been a frequent topic of conversation over the past decade. The America’s Got Talent judge has openly admitted to using Botox and facial fillers, but later confessed he went “a bit too far” and had to remove them after they started distorting his features.
Cowell has also undergone a facelift and reportedly tried a cutting-edge treatment involving a thread lift to tighten his jawline.
Hugh Laurie, in contrast, has allowed time to naturally shape his features. Known for his gruff charm in House, Laurie has never been linked to any cosmetic procedures and remains a staunch advocate of keeping his appearance untouched.
Image source: Sami Drasin/NBC/Getty Images, Dave Benett/Getty Images
#13 Tori Spelling And Heidi Klum (1973)
Tori Spelling hasn’t shied away from talking about her surgeries, which include a nose job, lip fillers, at least two breast implant operations, and more. The actress even shared a photo of her pre-surgery self on her Instagram in 2023.
“Here’s what I would say to that 15 year old girl in that photo. You ARE worth something. A lot!” she wrote in the post.
Heidi Klum, by contrast, has been open about her reluctance to go under the knife, and confessed she was “afraid” of it.
“I’m scared that all of a sudden you’re changing too much, your face starts changing,” Klum told People Magazine. “I would have a hard time looking in the mirror and seeing something that I’m not used to seeing. I’d be afraid!”
Image source: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images, Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images
#14 Daryl Hannah And Julianne Moore (1960)
Daryl Hannah, known for her iconic role in Blade Runner, has long been whispered about in celebrity circles.
Numerous sources allege that she opted for a discreet facelift and subtle eyelid surgery in an effort to maintain her allure. Plastic surgery clinics have also published articles talking about Hannah injecting Botox and fillers to “mixed results.”
Julianne Moore, on the other hand, has consistently embraced the natural course of aging. Celebrated for her authentic, unaltered features, Moore once remarked, “Every wrinkle tells a story.”
Moore specifically took a stance against Botox, stating that she doesn’t “believe it makes people look better.”
Image source: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images
#15 Tom Cruise And Steve Carell (1962)
Tom Cruise, famous for doing his own stunts and maintaining a youthful appearance, has long denied plastic surgery rumors. However, experts and fans alike have speculated about procedures such as laser resurfacing, dermal fillers, and possibly a mid-face lift.
Notably, in 2021, Cruise’s swollen appearance at a baseball game sparked renewed rumors of cosmetic enhancement.
Steve Carell, meanwhile, has chosen to let age take its course. Since rising to fame in The Office, Carell has embraced a more mature look without noticeable surgical alterations.
Image source: Joe Maher/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
#16 Courteney Cox And Michelle Fairley (1964)
Courteney Cox has frequently found herself at the center of plastic surgery gossip, especially after her face appeared noticeably “puffier” in 2013.
“She was simply over-filled with injectables such as Botox or Restylane,” said New York plastic surgeon Robert Vitolo.
“This is why it’s important to see an experienced certified injector. She looked over-filled in the cheeks and lips.”
Michelle Fairley, known for her iconic role as Catelyn Stark in Game of Thrones, has proudly maintained an unaltered visage, which in turn allowed her to authentically blend into the medieval setting of the show.
Image source: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images , ONE Media
#17 Cindy Crawford And Salma Hayek (1966)
Cindy Crawford, an enduring supermodel icon, has been open about her usage of regular Botox injections to maintain her preferred appearance.
According to the model, diet and exercise can only do so much, which is why she decided to opt for the non-invasive route to prevent deeper creases from forming in her skin. She also regularly uses collagen-stimulating treatments like radiofrequency and ultrasound.
Salma Hayek, however, has denied having any procedures done, including Botox or fillers. Renowned for her radiant features and minimal intervention approach, Hayek’s look remains a living testament to aging without the knife.
Image source: cindycrawford, Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated
#18 Joel Mchale And Walton Goggins (1971)
Joel McHale, known for his quick wit and sculpted jawline, has recently opened up about undergoing four separate hair transplant surgeries over the years.
In a June 2025 podcast appearance, the Community actor joked that he’s “fully bald” underneath it all and explained how he started with the older, painful strip method before switching to modern follicular unit extraction techniques.
Walton Goggins, on the other hand, has embraced aging with zero cosmetic alterations. His crow’s feet and sun-worn skin have only deepened his screen presence, making him a standout in roles that demand authenticity.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Mike Coppola/Getty Images
#19 Uma Thurman And Rachel Weisz (1970)
Uma Thurman, celebrated for her bold and statuesque beauty, has not escaped the rumor mill. Despite denying undergoing any enhancements, surgeons, such as Dr. Miles Berry of the United Kingdom, believe she has undergone at least two surgeries.
“There definitely seems to be some difference in the shape in her eyebrow region, suggesting either a Brow Lift or Blepharoplasty,” the doctor wrote.
On the other hand, Rachel Weisz has chosen to embrace the natural evolution of her looks and has spoken out against the pressure in Hollywood for women to have plastic surgery.
Image source: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images, Sean Zanni/Getty Images
#20 Courteney Cox And Sandra Bullock (1964)
Courteney Cox confessed during a 2022 interview her disappointing experience with cosmetic procedures. The actress decided to dissolve her fillers because they were, in her opinion, making her “look fake.”
Bullock, on the other hand, has also been praised for her age-defying looks. While the mystery surrounding her appearance has fueled endless speculation, most doctors have been unable to pinpoint exactly what procedures she has undergone.
According to Dr. Gary Linkov, although the actress has not undergone surgery, her appearance is likely the result of a healthy diet, regular exercise, and strategic use of injectable treatments.
Image source: Steve Granitz/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/Getty Images
