I Started Cooking Recipe-Free In Quarantine, And Documented It With Photographs

Hi, Pandas! In the midst of quarantine boredom, I, somewhat irrationally, decided to stop using recipes altogether (for baked goods and doughs I research ratios of flour and water, etc. but that is about it), and although it was a bit of a struggle at first, I never regretted it! I want to encourage you all to get creative in the kitchen, too, so that’s why I’ve decided to share with you photos of the dishes I am proudest of to show you that you don’t have to be a pro chef and you don’t have to follow the rules in order to make delicious food!

#1 Homemade Udon Noodle Soup With Gingery Chicken Broth

#2 Bacon, Cheese, And Caramelized Onion Cornish Pasty

#3 Beef Noodle Soup With Hand Pulled Noodles

#4 Char Siu Bao

#5 Korean Spicy Tteokbokki With Homemade Tteokbokki And Quick Pickles

#6 Chicken, Veggie, And Hoisin Potstickers

#7 Curried Homemade Udon With Carrots, Edamame, And Parsnips

#8 Soy Congee With Scallions And ‘Chicken Floss’

#9 Irish Soda Bread

#10 Spinach, Cauliflower, And Chicken Dosa

#11 French Onion Soup

#12 Fruity Rice Lo Mai Gai With Soy-Glazed Chicken Filling

#13 Spicy Tomato, Lamb, And Eggplant Pide

#14 Soy Glazed Carrot, Mushroom, And Spinach Bibimbap

#15 Carrot And Parsnip Soup With A Gremolata Of Bacon, Chives, Parsley And Fried Parsnip And Sage

#16 Spinach, Date, And Chicken Folded Paratha

#17 Caprese And Pesto Chicken-Stuffed Gnocchi

#18 Baked Onion, Thyme, And Potato Latkes

#19 Cheesy Bacon, Corn, And Scallion Pancakes With Pickled Cabbage

