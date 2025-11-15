I Started Cooking Recipe-Free In Quarantine, And Documented It With Photographs

Hi, Pandas! In the midst of quarantine boredom, I, somewhat irrationally, decided to stop using recipes altogether (for baked goods and doughs I research ratios of flour and water, etc. but that is about it), and although it was a bit of a struggle at first, I never regretted it! I want to encourage you all to get creative in the kitchen, too, so that’s why I’ve decided to share with you photos of the dishes I am proudest of to show you that you don’t have to be a pro chef and you don’t have to follow the rules in order to make delicious food!
#1 Homemade Udon Noodle Soup With Gingery Chicken Broth
#2 Bacon, Cheese, And Caramelized Onion Cornish Pasty
#3 Beef Noodle Soup With Hand Pulled Noodles
#4 Char Siu Bao
#5 Korean Spicy Tteokbokki With Homemade Tteokbokki And Quick Pickles
#6 Chicken, Veggie, And Hoisin Potstickers
#7 Curried Homemade Udon With Carrots, Edamame, And Parsnips
#8 Soy Congee With Scallions And ‘Chicken Floss’
#9 Irish Soda Bread
#10 Spinach, Cauliflower, And Chicken Dosa
#11 French Onion Soup
#12 Fruity Rice Lo Mai Gai With Soy-Glazed Chicken Filling
#13 Spicy Tomato, Lamb, And Eggplant Pide
#14 Soy Glazed Carrot, Mushroom, And Spinach Bibimbap
#15 Carrot And Parsnip Soup With A Gremolata Of Bacon, Chives, Parsley And Fried Parsnip And Sage
#16 Spinach, Date, And Chicken Folded Paratha
#17 Caprese And Pesto Chicken-Stuffed Gnocchi
#18 Baked Onion, Thyme, And Potato Latkes
#19 Cheesy Bacon, Corn, And Scallion Pancakes With Pickled Cabbage
