“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

by

Finding anything that isn’t a delivery or something you agree with your family or friends to be left at your doorstep is chilling. Like, chills running down your spine.

It doesn’t really take an overthinking mind to immediately understand the potential for danger. Sure, it might be a glitter bomb, but it could also be something that used to be part of a bigger something. Like something that’s in this fine little listicle below.

Weird, creepy, cursed, whatever, if it’s something you didn’t expect, it might just make you uncomfortable enough to share about it online. We also talked to Michael Arterburn of Killer Bee Tactical about safety and security at the doorstep and in the home, so keep on scrolling!

#1 Card Left On The Door Of My Apartment This Morning

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: randombagofmeat

#2 There Is A Door In The Ceiling Of Our School. No One Knows Where It Goes (Including Teachers And Janitors), No One Has Ever Used It. It Mysteriously Opened A Few Days Ago, And No One Knows How. You Can’t See Anything In It, It’s Just Darkness. No One Has An Explanation. Our School Is 98 Years Old

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: House_turtles

#3 A Guy Just Showed Up On Our Porch Covered In Blood. We Live Deep In The Woods

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: carrot-parent

#4 Thoughts? Package Left On My Door Step When We Opened It Up This Is What We Found

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: Lower_Employ6978

#5 Found This On The Balcony Door In Our Hotel Room

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: Nahaaaaa

#6 Someone Knocked On My Door And Left These Outside

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: ExoticJubilee

#7 Why Does My Neighbor Have An Ankh, An Om And A White Noise Dvd On Their Apartment Door?

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: Dearheart42

#8 Someone Typed This And Put It Under My Apartment Door. I Live In The Heart Of A Dirty Downtown But I’m Pretty Sure The Jeepers Creepers Monster Is Coming For Me. In A Very Polite Way. If Anyone Is Ants To Creep This Number For Me, Let Me Know

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: Wild_Mtn_Honey

#9 This Door In A Semi-Abandoned Wing Of A Factory

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: _Big_____

#10 For The Second Time In 3 Days I Took Out This Crumpled Napkin In Doors To Our Housing Unit. Is It Some Preparation For Breaking In Or What?

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: not-average-joe

#11 Got Home And Found Random Blood Splotches On My Door

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: Lacy_Laplante89

#12 In A Niche In The Ceiling Of My Flat Is This Sealed, Double-Bolted Door. The Letting Agent ‘Doesn’t Know’ What’s Up There

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: Bastard_Wing

#13 Found On My Door. Neighbor Playing A Prank On Me Or Giving Me A Strange Gift I Guess. It’s Creepy

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: wits_end_77

#14 Someone Left This On My Boyfriend’s Car Door

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: pmpkns33d

#15 Found These Outside The Door Of My Workplace On The Ground, They’re Only An Inch Tall, No One Knows How They Got There Or What They Mean. The Vial Has Little Fake Ladybugs In It…creepy. Good Or Bad Vibes?

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: woke_lemon

#16 This Odd Box Of Sugar Cookies Showed Up At My Door. No Address, No Note Or Anything, Just Cookies In This Smoke Alarm Box

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: MeatCloset69

#17 Found This Nailed Beside The Door Of A House I Delivered To

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: TheonlyAngryLemon

#18 Someone Left This Pamphlet On My Doorstep

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: Adamn415

#19 Someone Left Two Bottles Of Water With Red Tissue Paper And A Cashew In Them On My Doorstep

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: Jenbie171

#20 A Meat And Cheese Shrine We Found Yesterday Morning Outside The Front Door Of Where I Work

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: azul_jewel

#21 Mysterious Cryptic Note Left At My Door

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: chickennoises

#22 Is Someone Trying To Break In, Or Are Kids Playing? Should I Be Worried?

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: NoMad-Max

#23 My 7yr Old Brother Has Been Making These Figures Out Of Mud & Leaving Them On Neighbors Door Steps. A Gift? A Curse? Idk Lol

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: ziggystardust212

#24 Neighbour Put This Under My Door This Morning

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: ellysmay99

#25 I Woke Up Last Night And Saw This Face On My Closet Door

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: reddit.com

#26 My Wallet Went Missing For 3 Months, Then Appeared In My Hall And Today I Found This Lock Of Blonde Hair Inside

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: wavelength303

#27 Somebody Left This Carolina Reaper In A Walmart Bag On Our Porch. Is This A Threat?

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: ariffle_

#28 I Found This Stuffed Under The Garage Door At Work

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: Toastmobile01

#29 I Work At A Dispensary And Someone Left This On Our Door With My Name On The Back

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: DeanTheAdmin

#30 Old Guy Puts A Shirt Outside His Apartment Door Down From Mine. I’ve Seen Him “Watering” And Sweeping It. It’s Been Months

“Hate Crime?” 30 Times People Were Baffled By Something They Found At Their Door

Image source: autolockon

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Top Five Stuntmen and Women in Hollywood Right Now
3 min read
Jul, 20, 2017
50 Of The Weirdest Questions Shared On ‘Insane People Quora’
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
40 Things People ‘Bought For Life’ And They Didn’t Disappoint (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
This Couple Captures Their Travel Memories In A Really Unique Way (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
50 Best Detective Movies To Satisfy The Hawkshaw In You
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Review: Hannibal – Yes, Another AWESOME Serial Killer Drama
3 min read
Apr, 4, 2013
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.