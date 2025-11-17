Hey Pandas, How Did You Find Out About Bored Panda? (Closed)

by

How did you find out about this amazing website that saved me from boredom?

#1

I was looking at random meme websites and a bunch of bored panda articles showed up in the “suggested” google page on my phone

#2

I saw someone looking at it in my school and decided to check it out, three years later here I am :D

#3

I was looking at design fails. Now I’m here.

#4

I was originally checking out memes, and Boredpanda happened to have them, I got sent to the website, and found out it was the first social media website I could check out for free and without signing up.

#5

I googled ‘bored at work’

#6

back a little before covid, i was on a school chromebook at home, i searched up the word “bored” cuz well, i was. i saw the website with the cute little panda, and i decided to go on it. i enjoyed the posts a lot, and i went on it frequently. fast forward to some time earlier this year, i finally decided to break some rules and make a secret gmail account(not for anything much tho dw lol) and the first thing i did was make a bp account! and the rest is history :)))

#7

I found it in those little news things, then I decided to make an account to ask questions about stuff and here I am!

#8

i was trying to find dark humor memes

#9

I googled for cat comics

#10

I was spending far too much time on Pinterest, and there were a lot of links to sites with lists, including bored panda. Eventually I decided to just go straight to the source and made an account.

#11

Introverts posts!

#12

I’d seen other people I know use it and so I decided to get on it for myself because the articles were pretty cool, after about year or so I finally made an account for myself. Also no, nobody knows I have an account on here so if any people I know see this hi, you have no way of knowing it’s me. AHAHAHAHHAHA I LOVE ONLINE ANONYMITY (although if I still used my old account you could very easy know that it was me 💀)

#13

I’ve been looking at stuff here for a long time but I recently decided to make a profile just for fun! And to follow people who’s comments I’ve seen since forever lol

#14

I looked up “stupid a*s names that actually exist” and i found this site.

