8 Things You Didn’t Know About Entourage’s Adrian Grenier

Adrian Grenier is one of the most talented actors in the business. He will always be remembered for his outstanding portrayal of Hollywood A-list star Vincent Chase in HBO’s hit show Entourage. Alongside his co-stars, Grenier did a phenomenal job of bringing these vivid and realistic characters to life. Inspired by Mark Wahlberg‘s arrival in Hollywood, the show is, to this day, one of the most impactful in television history.
While the role of Vincent Chase certainly defined Grenier’s career, he’s also done many other impressive projects on the side. He starred in Entourage Movie, Drive Me Crazy, The Devil Wears Prada, Trash Fire, Clickbait, and Marauders. He’s a successful actor who uses his fame for good. So here are eight facts you didn’t know about Adrian Grenier.
1. Adrian Grenier Is a Dedicated Environmentalist
Grenier is one of the most famous environmentalists in the world. He’s the type of actor who wants to make a difference in the world, so he uses his fame and money to spread awareness about some much-needed topics. There are so many impactful things that Grenier has done for the planet. Firstly, he co-founded the Lonely Whale Foundation, dedicated to supporting ocean health and keeping plastic waste from entering the ocean. He’s also a UN Ambassador for the Clean Seas program, a campaign fighting against marine litter and plastic pollution. Also, Grenier co-founded Earth Speed Media to raise awareness about the nature-based lifestyle.
Grenier explained why he’s so passionate about the topic. He said, “I don’t think we have a choice but to take action on issues related to the environment. The sustainable imperative is being felt now by individuals, industries, small businesses, everyone. Our national security comes into play here as well. Energy independence, foreign policy, and our personal health also come into play.”
2. He Has 8% Native American Ancestry
Grenier is of Mexican, Spanish, and French descent. Interestingly enough, the actor participated in the series Finding Your Roots in a 2012 episode and did a DNA test. The test showed he has around 8% Native American ancestry and that his direct matrilineal line is Native American.
3. He Is a Director
Grenier is not just an actor, but he’s also a successful director. He even started Reckless Productions, a company producing socially-minded films. His directorial debut was a 2002 documentary Shot in the Dark, where he embarks on a quest to meet his estranged father. Other notable work includes the television series Alter Eco, the documentary Teenage Paparazzo, and How to Make Money Selling Drugs.
4. He’s Musically Talented
Adrian Grenier is a man of many talents. He plays guitar, bass, harmonica, and drums. He was even a member of two bands at one point in his life, where he was the lead singer and drummer.
5. Adrian Grenier Didn’t Want to Do Television at First
Even though he got his first major break on a TV series, Grenier initially didn’t want to do television at all. Reportedly he even rejected Entourage when he was first approached for it, saying he didn’t do TV. However, he was immediately drawn to the outstanding script because he could relate to the characters. He even explained, “The friends I have are friends I’ve had since high school, and I vowed to them that I would share the wealth if I ever got to that point.”
6. Adrian Grenier Is Married
Grenier is currently married to Jordan Roemmele. They got married in 2022 while on vacation with friends in Morocco. The star said, “We eloped in the Atlas Mountains while on vacation with friends in Morocco. We embraced the serendipity of the moment and made the decision to tie the knot. Literally, we didn’t have rings, so we used string for rings.”
7. He Once Played a Member of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Entourage In a Movie
One of the lesser-known facts about Adrian Grenier is that he was once a part of a fictional entourage long before he had his own. It was Leonardo DiCaprio‘s entourage in Woody Allen‘s movie Celebrity. DiCaprio played a teen idol, while Grenier was one of his closest friends in the movie.
8. Adrian Grenier Is a Bitcoin Advocate
Another interesting fact about Grenier is that he’s a Bitcoin advocate. He believes that cryptocurrencies can fix a lot of the systems that are currently broken. He also doesn’t believe that Bitcoin mining is a cause of environmental concern. He once said, “You’re going to see the adoption rate increase exponentially over time, but you’re also seeing bitcoin as future dollars, as opposed to bitcoin. Where we need to get to philosophically is that it’s not going to eventually become dollars, it’s just going to be bitcoin.”