Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots

by

Most of us at some point in our lives have drunk a shot or two, be it at a friends birthday, an office party or perhaps it’s your regular Friday night?! Whatever the case we’ve all done it and it’s a pretty acceptable social convention.

The idea of going through a moment of temporary mental and physical discomfort to reach a potentially better end result is interesting and something I wanted to explore. Not only that but doing a shot is probably one of the only times people will pull a somewhat ugly face in public and are stripped of any image of self we try to convey. This is instead often replaced with a pure expression of human vulnerability, sometimes demonstrated through a gag reflex! It was this fleeting moment of stripping all thoughts away apart from the battle with the shot that I wanted to capture. A pure expression. The bottom line is it’s a series of people drinking shots and I hope you enjoy them as much as I did taking them.

Oh, and drink responsibly!

More info: timcharlesshotface.tumblr.com | timcharles.co.uk

Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots
Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots
Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots
Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots
Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots
Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots
Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots
Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots
Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots
Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots
Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots
Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots
Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots
Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots
Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots
Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots
Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots
Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots
Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots
Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots
Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots
Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots
Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots
Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
