50 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn

In this day and age, we are constantly being bombarded with information. We have a 24-hour news cycle and countless articles, books, podcasts, documentaries and more available at our fingertips. But despite the access to information that we have, it’s still impossible for us to know everything.
So if you’re interested in learning some fun facts that you’ve never heard before, we’ve got a fascinating list for you down below, pandas. From interesting info about geography to facts about your favorite furry animals, enjoy reading through this information that Reddit users have recently shared, and be sure to upvote the knowledge that you find particularly shocking!
#1
It’s not heli-copter. It’s helico, meaning spiral. And pter, meaning wings. Like pterodactyl.
Image source: Appropriate-Swim1803, Benjamin KRAFT
#2
Scotland’s national animal is a unicorn!
Image source: aristocrat_of_life, Mike McBey
#3
The year JRR Tolkien died is the One Ring verse but backwards.
1973!
*Three rings for the elven kings*
*Seven for the Dwarf Lords*
*Nine for mortal men*
*One Ring to rule them all*
Image source: anon, George Allen & Unwin
#4
Yesterday I was on YouTube and I stumbled upon animal ASMR. And there I was watching a snail eating a yellow watermelon. I never realized they make sounds too when they eat. Man I feel bad. Snails are underrated.
Image source: silentnightz, Animal ASMR
#5
The mammoths died out after the pyramids in Egypt were built.
Image source: EchoingEchoes, Jonathan Chen
#6
Bananas are berries and strawberries arent
Image source: NOTMEMEJA, Luis Quintero
#7
Not everyone has an inner monologue
Image source: YoSo_, https://www.pexels.com/photo/girl-wearing-a-jacket-thinking-7327772/
#8
That we have a means of transplanting a full heart into a human being but if your colon stops working the best thing we have is to make a hole in your navel and have you s**t in a bag.
Image source: RolyPoly1320, cottonbro studio
#9
Mine is that there’s only 2 escalators in the entire state of Wyoming. I don’t know why it’s so surprising to me but it is.
Image source: shalomitsdylan, Mican Drushal
#10
The famous circus music we all know is actually an 1897 military march called ‘Entry of the Gladiators’.
Image source: Response_Proper, Aleks Magnusson
#11
Mine is that baby carrots aren’t real, they are just cut and shaved full size carrots.
Image source: Worried-Elevator-443, m01229
#12
Cindy Lou Who from the Grinch with Jim Carrey is now the singer of a punk rock/metal band: The Pretty Reckless
Image source: ouchimus, Universal Pictures
#13
Buffalo sauce is just hot sauce and butter. Rocked me to the core.
#14
Heteropaternal superfecundation. It’s a thing.
“In rare cases, fraternal twins can be born from two different fathers in a phenomenon called heteropaternal superfecundation. Although uncommon, rare cases have been documented where a woman is pregnant by two different men at the same time.”
Image source: LuciditySpice, Amina Filkins
#15
Dragon flies used to have a 21 inch wing span. They are also the greatest fliers of all flying creatures even better than humming birds. They are also the most successful predator in the world with a success rate of 75% to 80%. Most canine and feline species are at around 8%.
Image source: spytez, Stephen Noulton
#16
*Regarding cremations:*
The word “ashes” is typically used instead of *cremains*.
But contrary to common belief, cremains are not ashes at all. For the most part, they are dry calcium phosphates together with some other minerals, including potassium and sodium, which in simpler terms means bone matter.
Image source: anon, cottonbro studio
#17
You can easily fly a spacecraft through the asteroid belt because asteroids are very far apart and there’s an extremely small chance of colliding with one.
Image source: Hlodvigovich915, NASA
#18
Sharks have been around longer than trees.
Image source: Maimzy55
#19
Elected official get things like lifetime healthcare or lifetime pensions after leaving their elected job, NO MATTER HOW LONG THEY SERVED.
Image source: DrMaitland
#20
That Narwhals have a long tusk protruding from the left side of their jaw. That is correct, it isn’t centered, and it isn’t a horn or antler… Oh did that not blow your mind enough? Well some Narwhals have two long tusks.
Image source: curtydc
#21
The salinity in the human body almost equals that of the sea.
It was less the fact itself but the realization that we have such a strong connection to where we all came from.
Image source: anon, Sue Thompson
#22
Tetris helped a group of scientists learn some pretty intresting s**t about Alzheimer’s.
We learnt that our brains will still store memories, but they can’t retrieve them anymore.
This was discovered from a experiment involving people who had akzeiheimers, playing Tetris.
It was found that people could subconsciously dream about tetris with out remembering having ever seen it or played it.
The phenomenon was called “the Tetris effect”.
Image source: anon, Greg Goebel
#23
There are 30% less birds in North America now than there was in 1970.
Image source: staggere, Julius Tejeda
#24
If you go by Greco-Roman Mythology within the Disney universe, Ariel and Heracles are relatives. Heracles’s dad is Zeus, who has a brother, Poseidon. Now, Poseidon has children of his own, including a merman named Triton. Keep in mind, with this logic, this would make Zeus Ariel’s Uncle, thus making her and Heracles cousins on a technicality.
Image source: MissSara101
#25
Blucifer (the Blue Mustang sculpture located at the Denver International Airport) killed its creator, Luis Jiménez, when a section of the sculpture fell on him, severing and artery in his leg
Image source: Ryukotaicho, Mike Sinko
#26
That the bananas we eat today have been domesticated/modified to remove their seeds. Blew my mind
Image source: CastorrTroyyy
#27
71% percent of the green house gasses emitted in the world come from only 100 corporations. Not sure if it’s true, but if it is, WTF.
Image source: Xx_Krampus_xX
#28
Your skeleton is wet while you’re using it.
It makes perfect sense but it DEEPLY upset my brain to have 2 and 2 put together.
Image source: reydolith, Tima Miroshnichenko
#29
Wombat poo is naturally cubical
Image source: Anxious_Start4839
#30
Betty White is older than sliced bread.
Image source: LadyDemise, Angela George
#31
Bar code scanners, scan the white part of the bar code and not the black part. It doesn’t scan just the white part, it looks for whatever isn’t black.
Image source: Gh0stligh1
#32
I just found out that Abigail Folger (Daughter of Folger’s coffee chairman Peter Folger and heir to the multi-billion dollar company) was m******d by the Manson family and her death was overshadowed by Sharon Tate.
Image source: AskJamie
#33
Over half of Canada’s population lives south of Seattle.
Image source: Grey-Ferret
#34
That there were different species of human. Neanderthals in particular absolutely blew my mind. I only really understood this was absolute fact in my early 20’s. (Catholic school, not taught about evolution)
Image source: Maimzy55, Pressebilder Neanderthal Museum, Mettmann
#35
Squirrels can’t die from falling from any height
Image source: _Piggy_Smalls, Ralph
#36
Cats are safe from injury in any fall as long as they fall from a certain height or higher. Basically, small animals are so light that air resistance slows their fall to a safe speed. For cats, they have to have enough time to adjust their body and spread out to increase resistance and slow their fall.
Image source: paigezero, Berna Tosun
#37
Humans can regrow the tips of their fingers if they get cut off below the nail bed.
Image source: stanselmdoc
#38
The Anno Domini dating system wasn’t created until 525 AD.
Image source: Psychological_Fudge6
#39
That Bald Eagles don’t make noise and that it’s Redhawks that they use for the sounds of Bald Eagles in movies.
Image source: mellamma
#40
I was mostly surprised because I thought “man, wouldn’t it be cool if that existed?” So I googled it and found out it existed!! A language made of whistles. That way you can communicate from far off.
It was developed in some mountainous place where people had to communicate from mountain peak to mountain peak before the use of binoculars.
Image source: B**bieFaceMcgee
#41
That you can re-use a lint roller by tearing off the used sticky one.
I always thought, “Why would people pay for this?”
I was 50 years old when I realized I was an idiot.
Image source: MarkSaintJames
#42
Here’s a random and highly specific fact: a piece of embroidery about the size of a sheet of paper (8.5 x 11 inches) uses almost half a kilometer of thread to make.
Image source: Stormdanc3
#43
Toucans are actually very omnivorous, and sometimes predatory.
Image source: PrankyButSaintly
#44
That Kyle Gass from tenacious d is a julliard graduate with a masters degree in classical guitar. He’s also the youngest master from there, earned at 12 years old. I knew he was good but that blew my mind.
Image source: fanofclutch
#45
Peanuts are grown underground
Image source: WatchingCr33py
#46
More people have been to space than have explored the depths of the ocean.
Image source: EdgelordZeta, https://www.flickr.com/photos/oettingde/9653599443/
#47
Cherry seed has cyanide.. (Crushed)
Image source: A_girl_with_a_smile
#48
No one knows how eels make more eels. Seriously, look it up
Image source: Sharpiebanana
#49
You cant hum while holding your nose closed
Image source: GeeyenB
#50
The fact that there are more trees on Earth than stars in our galaxy
Image source: FluffyPill0w, Janis Zv
