Strati Creations

I am a Graphic Designer that loves working with her hands. I found the best of both worlds between creating images on the computer and bringing them to life through Paper. I love creating new things. Every piece I create is new, even if I am recreating a piece I have done before. I am inspired by nature’s fractals, never-ending patterns that are infinitely complex and are self-similar across different scales. By using layers of specialty papers and card stock that are offset within the outline of the image I am using, I create large and small works of art that have depth and movement.

I am always interested in custom orders. One of my favorite things to create are pets. These become forever art pieces that hold love and memories.

Wolf silhouette

Guitar

Deadpool logo

Mask

Millennium falcon

Deer

Batman logo

Spider-Man

Steelers helm

Bulldog

Turtle 1

Turtle 2

Death Star

Death Star 2

Bucky

Ford F-150

Jack’s town silhouette

Jack’s town silhouette 2

Hummingbird

Sugar skull

Butterfly elm

Butterfly elm 2

Elephant

Yin cats

Lion

Moana

Elsa

Hooligan pet

Unicorn

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
