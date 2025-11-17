Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of Your Best Drawings? (Closed)

Add a photo of the artwork you created that you are most proud of.
#1 It’s Been A While But Still My Favourite
#2 I Don’t Really Have A Name For It Or Anything
#3 Guy In My Class Wanted His Portrait. It’s Hanging On His Wall At Home Now
#4 One Of My Better Ones, This One I Got Closest To Look Like The Picture
#5 My Self Portrait (Lower Face Blacked Out For Privacy)
#6 Creepy Crawly
#7 Goodtimeswithscar From New Life Smp
#8 Idk Why It Is Blurry, But I Hand Drew Both Of These With Cheap Water Color, And Color Pencils. Making Another One Right Now Of Both Of Them In A Kitchen Making A Baking Mess. (For The Cookbooks)
#9 Ignore The Fact That The Colours Are Off But Please Tell Me How I Did On The Shading
#10 One Of My Favorites. I Don’t Know What To Call It, Hmm…forget It. Maybe Comment A Name? Please?
#11 (Wip) Self Portrait. My Therapist Said If I Take A Few Weeks To Sit Down In Front Of A Mirror And Draw Myself, I Might Start To Like What I See
#12 This Onion Is The Best Thing I’ve Drawn So Far
#13 Either My Pfp Or This Bookmark
#14 Recently Posted This To R/Dishonored. A Drawing Of Daud And Billie Lurk
#15 This Bad Asß Looking Women:d And Cat
#16 The Bassist From Green Day (Almost Typed Green Gay Xd)
