I Took 14 Photographs Of Flowers Smoking Cigarettes

by

“Cherry Blossom” explores the concept of burnout through the evocative imagery of flowers intertwined with burning cigarettes. Each photograph captures the delicate beauty of blossoms in stark contrast with the glowing cherry of a cigarette, set against a somber blue background. This visual juxtaposition highlights the fragile balance between vitality and decay, symbolizing the toll of exhaustion and pressure.

More info: josephsradford.com

#1

#1

#2

#2

#3

#3

#4

#4

#5

#5

#6

#6

#7

#7

#8

#8

#9

#9

#10

#10

#11

#11

#12

#12

#13

#13

#14

#14

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
