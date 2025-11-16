Hey Pandas, What Do You Know About The Chinese People Protesting For Freedom? (Closed)

The videos show people not only protesting against the draconian Zero covid policy but also against the current regime, telling Xi Jinping to step down. Today we have seen videos of tanks in the streets.
I for one am proud of the Chinese people standing up for themselves and wish them luck in succeeding. What do you think? Do you know anyone in China? Can anyone translate any of the videos for us?
#1
I hope their government collapses and all their officials are hanged. The only good communist is a dead one.
