Someone Asked “Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?” 30 People Answered

by

Imagine having to transform into someone else and play that role for hours or months on end. It takes a lot of effort and skill to do something like that. Professional actors often immerse themselves in a role to such an extent that it almost seems like they really are that character.

Even though performers try their best to draw you into the story, there are some actors that people just love to hate for many reasons. That’s why we compiled this list of folks’ least favorite entertainers that they simply can’t stand to watch.

More info: Reddit

#1

You’re going to be mad. Tom Cruise. He just makes my skin crawl, I find him insufferable.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: ElenaDellaLuna, Paramount Pictures

#2

Any of the Kardashians. I stopped watching American Horror Stories cause Kim is in them now. 🙄🤢.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: melbers22, hotrock pictures

#3

Steven Seagal.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: vyprrgirl, Svklimkin

#4

Jada Pinkett.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: CassetteTaper, The Diary Of A CEO

#5

Russell Brand.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: JpWritesAFewWords, D B Young

#6

Kevin Hart. His talent is being Kevin Hart in movies that don’t need him to be.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: FancifulFoxi, Charliebrownatl

#7

Ellen DeGeneres.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: Thin-Rip-3686, Tulane Public Relations

#8

Jennifer Lopez.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: Jeddiewan, IZEmtv

#9

James Corden.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: meatbag2010, Andy Thornley

#10

Amy Schumer.

She was in Only Murders and added nothing to it, every scene was an absolute chore.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: nickimus_rex, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

#11

Jared Leto. When I see him on screen I lose my movie b*ner.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: LockeWorl

#12

Rebel Wilson. She plays the same character in everything. It drives me nuts.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: regaleagleboo, Warner Bros. Pictures

#13

Lena Dunham. Omg insufferable.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: Glass-Cap-3081, Elena Ternovaja

#14

I get hates on for this…Megan Fox.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: savetheday4u, Mortal Kombat

#15

CTRL + F for Kevin Sorbo and I didn’t find him soooo…..Kevin Sorbo.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: isagoat1989, Gage Skidmore

#16

Andy Dick.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: OldBanjoFrog, David Shankbone

#17

Dakota Johnson, if I hear she’s in something I won’t watch.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: sir_simon_sweets, Kevin Kunze

#18

This may be a hot take but Blake Lively.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: Ecstatic_Film7728

#19

Cara Delevingne. Total talent vacuum.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: the_beer_truck, Gage Skidmore

#20

Nick Cannon. Jesus. Almost ruined B99.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: Timely-Neck-9503, Nick Step

#21

Rob Schneider.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: FiendsForLife, Rapid Trailer

#22

Dwayne Johnson. You just KNOW the movie won’t have any substance.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: cheekylassrando, Warner Bros. Pictures

#23

Most of Adam Sandler’s friends.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: Alleluia_Cone, Mario Antonio Pena Zapatería

#24

Bad Bunny, who keeps putting him in things?

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: leftguard44, Toglenn

#25

When I was younger I really hated Shelley Duvall. Her whiny, yelling and tear ridden performance in The Shining, and her being Olive Oyl. I thought she was the worst.

As an adult I was able to see that she was just a great actress that performed both of those roles to absolute perfection. Like Joffrey in Game of Thrones their performance was entirely convincing and gave you a visceral reaction to the character.

Add into all that she also made fairytale theatre. If you haven’t seen it please sail the seven seas and show it to your children or your own inner child. The Frog Prince features Robin Williams as the Frog. They always had celebrity featured performers in their fairytales.

R.I.P. Shelley Duvall.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: NoYouCantUseACheck, MISS SHELLEY DUVALL

#26

Markie Mark Wahlberg. I know some people like him in certain roles, but he doesn’t really add anything. Others can elevate him, but he’s a net negative.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: doinnuffin, Rotten Tomatoes Trailers

#27

I have nothing against Chris Pratt, but I’d like it if he wasn’t in everything ever anymore.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: astropheed, Universal Pictures

#28

Comedian/actress but Tiffany Haddish. I cannot stand her humor..

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: chellirae, Eva Rinaldi

#29

Gal Gadot. Wooden.

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: CheezeLoueez08, Gage Skidmore

#30

Awkwafina….

Someone Asked &#8220;Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?&#8221; 30 People Answered

Image source: RecordofYouth43, Casi Moss

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Macaulay Culkin Reveals John Candy Was Among The First To Notice His Father Was “A Monster”
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2025
Lawyer Posts Hilarious Legal Advice Based On Crazy Things He’s Seen In Over 20 Years Of Experience (30 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Folks Online Applaud This Plane Passenger For Confronting A ‘Screaming’ Lady On A Flight
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Bride Insists 17YO Stepson Babysit Her 3 Kids During The Wedding, Loses Her Cool When He Says No
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
I Make Sculptures Of Gentle Monsters From Polymer Clay
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Father Illustrates The Friendship Between His Baby And Their Dog (30 New Comics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.