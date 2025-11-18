Someone Asked “Who Is An Actor That Makes Everything They Are In Worse?” 30 People Answered

Imagine having to transform into someone else and play that role for hours or months on end. It takes a lot of effort and skill to do something like that. Professional actors often immerse themselves in a role to such an extent that it almost seems like they really are that character.
Even though performers try their best to draw you into the story, there are some actors that people just love to hate for many reasons. That’s why we compiled this list of folks’ least favorite entertainers that they simply can’t stand to watch.
More info: Reddit
#1
You’re going to be mad. Tom Cruise. He just makes my skin crawl, I find him insufferable.
Image source: ElenaDellaLuna, Paramount Pictures
#2
Any of the Kardashians. I stopped watching American Horror Stories cause Kim is in them now. 🙄🤢.
Image source: melbers22, hotrock pictures
#3
Steven Seagal.
Image source: vyprrgirl, Svklimkin
#4
Jada Pinkett.
Image source: CassetteTaper, The Diary Of A CEO
#5
Russell Brand.
Image source: JpWritesAFewWords, D B Young
#6
Kevin Hart. His talent is being Kevin Hart in movies that don’t need him to be.
Image source: FancifulFoxi, Charliebrownatl
#7
Ellen DeGeneres.
Image source: Thin-Rip-3686, Tulane Public Relations
#8
Jennifer Lopez.
Image source: Jeddiewan, IZEmtv
#9
James Corden.
Image source: meatbag2010, Andy Thornley
#10
Amy Schumer.
She was in Only Murders and added nothing to it, every scene was an absolute chore.
Image source: nickimus_rex, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
#11
Jared Leto. When I see him on screen I lose my movie b*ner.
Image source: LockeWorl
#12
Rebel Wilson. She plays the same character in everything. It drives me nuts.
Image source: regaleagleboo, Warner Bros. Pictures
#13
Lena Dunham. Omg insufferable.
Image source: Glass-Cap-3081, Elena Ternovaja
#14
I get hates on for this…Megan Fox.
Image source: savetheday4u, Mortal Kombat
#15
CTRL + F for Kevin Sorbo and I didn’t find him soooo…..Kevin Sorbo.
Image source: isagoat1989, Gage Skidmore
#16
Andy Dick.
Image source: OldBanjoFrog, David Shankbone
#17
Dakota Johnson, if I hear she’s in something I won’t watch.
Image source: sir_simon_sweets, Kevin Kunze
#18
This may be a hot take but Blake Lively.
Image source: Ecstatic_Film7728
#19
Cara Delevingne. Total talent vacuum.
Image source: the_beer_truck, Gage Skidmore
#20
Nick Cannon. Jesus. Almost ruined B99.
Image source: Timely-Neck-9503, Nick Step
#21
Rob Schneider.
Image source: FiendsForLife, Rapid Trailer
#22
Dwayne Johnson. You just KNOW the movie won’t have any substance.
Image source: cheekylassrando, Warner Bros. Pictures
#23
Most of Adam Sandler’s friends.
Image source: Alleluia_Cone, Mario Antonio Pena Zapatería
#24
Bad Bunny, who keeps putting him in things?
Image source: leftguard44, Toglenn
#25
When I was younger I really hated Shelley Duvall. Her whiny, yelling and tear ridden performance in The Shining, and her being Olive Oyl. I thought she was the worst.
As an adult I was able to see that she was just a great actress that performed both of those roles to absolute perfection. Like Joffrey in Game of Thrones their performance was entirely convincing and gave you a visceral reaction to the character.
Add into all that she also made fairytale theatre. If you haven’t seen it please sail the seven seas and show it to your children or your own inner child. The Frog Prince features Robin Williams as the Frog. They always had celebrity featured performers in their fairytales.
R.I.P. Shelley Duvall.
Image source: NoYouCantUseACheck, MISS SHELLEY DUVALL
#26
Markie Mark Wahlberg. I know some people like him in certain roles, but he doesn’t really add anything. Others can elevate him, but he’s a net negative.
Image source: doinnuffin, Rotten Tomatoes Trailers
#27
I have nothing against Chris Pratt, but I’d like it if he wasn’t in everything ever anymore.
Image source: astropheed, Universal Pictures
#28
Comedian/actress but Tiffany Haddish. I cannot stand her humor..
Image source: chellirae, Eva Rinaldi
#29
Gal Gadot. Wooden.
Image source: CheezeLoueez08, Gage Skidmore
#30
Awkwafina….
Image source: RecordofYouth43, Casi Moss
Follow Us