Hey Pandas, When Did You Realize You Were Growing Up? (Closed)

by

When was that moment you realized that you were growing up?

#1

when I watched my first pg 13 movie at 10 ( i’m eleven now)

#2

When I realized life is short and I’m going to move out in 3 years… and when Japan attacked for the first time… (think about how the flag looks)

#3

when i got my , umm, devil water fall at 10 ( im 11)

#4

I went into middle school and then realized it was only 6 more years until I went to COLLEGE! (Yes, I know it may be a long time, but to me it’s super short!)

#5

When I realised why some adults glared and/ or stared at me in the street.

#6

yesteryday(im 9 yrs old)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
