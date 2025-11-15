Hey Pandas, When Did You Realize You Were Growing Up? (Closed)

When was that moment you realized that you were growing up?
#1
when I watched my first pg 13 movie at 10 ( i’m eleven now)
#2
When I realized life is short and I’m going to move out in 3 years… and when Japan attacked for the first time… (think about how the flag looks)
#3
when i got my , umm, devil water fall at 10 ( im 11)
#4
I went into middle school and then realized it was only 6 more years until I went to COLLEGE! (Yes, I know it may be a long time, but to me it’s super short!)
#5
When I realised why some adults glared and/ or stared at me in the street.
#6
yesteryday(im 9 yrs old)
