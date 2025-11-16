This Guy Keeps Photoshopping Himself Into Celebrities’ Lives, And Here’s The Result (27 Pics)

Ever wondered what it would be like to hang out with your favorite celebrities? Well, this guy by the name of Average Rob does just that! How, you might ask? Well, the answer is all in the power of Photoshop!

Rob photoshops himself into celebrity pictures where it looks like they are either hanging out or the guy is simply photobombing the said pictures. With that being said, if you’d love to see more of Rob’s photoshopped pictures, then make sure to click here, here, here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com

#1 Jay-Z And Beyonce

#2 Eminem

#3 Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner

#4 Leonardo DiCaprio

#5 Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, And Quentin Tarantino

#6 Barrack Obama

#7 Jonas Brothers

#8 Cardi B

#9 Chadwick Boseman And Michael B. Jordan

#10 Billie Eilish

#11 Selena Gomez And Marshmello

#12 Will Smith

#13 LeBron James

#14 Ryan Gosling

#15 Britney Spears

#16 Justin Bieber

#17 Ye (Formerly Kanye West) And Kim Kardashian

#18 Hailey And Justin Bieber

#19 Nicki Minaj

#20 Cristiano Ronaldo

#21 Beyonce And Jay-Z

#22 Barrack Obama And Joe Biden

#23 Donald And Melania Trump

#24 Kim Kardashian

#25 Serena Williams

#26 Hamid Karzai And Barrack Obama

#27 Nicki Minaj

