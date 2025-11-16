This Guy Keeps Photoshopping Himself Into Celebrities’ Lives, And Here’s The Result (27 Pics)

Ever wondered what it would be like to hang out with your favorite celebrities? Well, this guy by the name of Average Rob does just that! How, you might ask? Well, the answer is all in the power of Photoshop!
Rob photoshops himself into celebrity pictures where it looks like they are either hanging out or the guy is simply photobombing the said pictures. With that being said, if you’d love to see more of Rob’s photoshopped pictures, then make sure to click here, here, here, here, and here.
#1 Jay-Z And Beyonce
Image source: averagerob
#2 Eminem
Image source: averagerob
#3 Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner
Image source: averagerob
#4 Leonardo DiCaprio
Image source: averagerob
#5 Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, And Quentin Tarantino
Image source: averagerob
#6 Barrack Obama
Image source: averagerob
#7 Jonas Brothers
Image source: averagerob
#8 Cardi B
Image source: averagerob
#9 Chadwick Boseman And Michael B. Jordan
Image source: averagerob
#10 Billie Eilish
Image source: averagerob
#11 Selena Gomez And Marshmello
Image source: averagerob
#12 Will Smith
Image source: averagerob
#13 LeBron James
Image source: averagerob
#14 Ryan Gosling
Image source: averagerob
#15 Britney Spears
Image source: averagerob
#16 Justin Bieber
Image source: averagerob
#17 Ye (Formerly Kanye West) And Kim Kardashian
Image source: averagerob
#18 Hailey And Justin Bieber
Image source: averagerob
#19 Nicki Minaj
Image source: averagerob
#20 Cristiano Ronaldo
Image source: averagerob
#21 Beyonce And Jay-Z
Image source: averagerob
#22 Barrack Obama And Joe Biden
Image source: averagerob
#23 Donald And Melania Trump
Image source: averagerob
#24 Kim Kardashian
Image source: averagerob
#25 Serena Williams
Image source: averagerob
#26 Hamid Karzai And Barrack Obama
Image source: averagerob
#27 Nicki Minaj
Image source: averagerob
