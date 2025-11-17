50 Times People Took Woodworking To The Next Level As Shared In This Group (New Pics)

When it comes to hobbies, having a supportive community around you can really help your passion flourish. Having someone to turn to when you have questions and being able to show your achievements to those that care can be very motivating.

Reddit’s woodworking community is an example of such a supportive network. They are there for each other when they come across challenges and don’t spare praise when their fellow members show off impressive creations. With an incredible 4.9 million members and counting, this community celebrates professionals and also roots for beginner hobbyists alike. Scroll down to find a selection of the most recent projects the members shared online and our conversation with two of the members.

#1 This Is A Cat Themed Wooden Chess Set That I Designed And Sculpted Myself

Image source: mata_266

#2 My Complicated Looking Greenhouse Without Cutting Any Compound Angles

Image source: johnnybagels

#3 Curved Shelf Experiment

Image source: Markinarkanon

#4 DIY Woodpecker Clock Made By Myself. Material Is 3mm Plywood

Image source: jabe-jace

#5 My Third Project Through My High School Class What Do You Think?

Image source: oiiyar

#6 Found Out They Were Making Micro Machines Again And Made A Birthday Present For My Youngest

Image source: mw33212

#7 I Made A Trefoil Knot Out Of Cherry!

Image source: unwinding

#8 Bee On A “Honeycomb”

Image source: catchar316

#9 Hi Everybody, Here Is My Second Attempt To Create A Sculpture With Wood. My Father Taught Me

Image source: Ok_Sorbet_3501

#10 Officially My Cutest Project Ever!

Image source: thewoodfather

#11 Wood Dolphin I Made And Decorated It In A Pattern Inspired By My Huichol Culture

Image source: Mexiart

#12 I Made A Spice Rack

Image source: newportonehundreds

#13 Layered Plywood Spiral Staircase (With White Oak Treads)

Image source: Azrael_Fornivald

#14 Walnut Mountain Shelf Made From My Carver

Image source: yason2

#15 Kiwi!

Image source: liamoco123

#16 My Wife Said She Could Never Tell If I Was On A Call In Our Home Office

Image source: pedrocoltrane

#17 Husband Bought 32 Old Windows And Is Using Them To Build Us A Greenhouse. Still Needs A Roof But Looks So Cool

Image source: Bethrotull

#18 Took A Little Too Much Pride In Our Work This Week

Image source: paisleyplanner

#19 My Screen Porch I Built In 2020

Image source: samoctober

#20 Fire, In Basswood

Image source: pondcypress

#21 Made A Wall Ruler To Track My Grandchildren’s Growth

Nothing complicated but I’m already getting requests to make more. So far only one of them can even stand up so I’m way ahead of schedule. Simple but fun, gives me joy!

Image source: Whiteylefty

#22 My First Project

Image source: 190230

#23 Here’s An End Grain Cutting Board I Made. It’s My First Try At This Design. There Were A Few Issues But The Next Batch Will Be Better. Wenge, African Mahogany And Hard Maple

Image source: woodworkobsession

#24 A Small Gang Of Strange Birds In My Workshop. Kinda Noisy And Keep Demanding Fish

Image source: iron_reampuff

#25 My Wood Sculpture ‘Hildr’. Made From Walnut Timber And Limewood

Image source: Jo-Bo

#26 My First Chair, Took Me 10 Months To Finish (Elm)

Image source: muuuuc

#27 I Carved This Giant Monarch Butterfly From Maple Wood!

Image source: enufalrefe

#28 Big Marquetry Project I Finished Today

Image source: twelve12sides

#29 When You Want To Carry A 17’ Kayak Inside A 6’ Wide Teardrop Camper

Image source: builderbob53

#30 Funcle Status Archived; Bulldozer Bed Complete

Image source: Miserable_Mouse_2334

#31 Finished My First Piece Of Furniture Ever! Solid Cherry And Finished With Danish Oil

Image source: Asiriomi

#32 I Made A Tissue Box From Some Scraps Of Walnut And Cherry

Image source: mw33212

#33 I Made A Little Person Very Happy Today

Image source: thebiach

#34 I Made 60 River Coasters For My Upcoming Wedding

Image source: efwbphoto

#35 Bought An Entire Walnut Tree And Built A Custom Wine Room With It

Image source: RonSwanSong87

#36 This Was My Winter Project

Image source: t-b0ne_pickens

#37 My Marshall Amp Dresser

Image source: swervinghollowcore

#38 Dragon Priest Staves From Skyrim I Crafted Out Of Wood. They Are 140cm Tall

Image source: t_sekuloski

#39 Tiger Wood Outdoor Shower

Image source: noname4me2000

#40 Made This From A Tree That Was In My Front Yard

Image source: foofyboofy123

#41 Only My Second Cabinet Ever, And It Had To Be Massive 28 Foot Wall Unit For The Shop I Work At

Image source: TepidAsian

#42 Olive And Pit Bowl, Oak

Image source: modern_kogaku

#43 Danish Cord Stool ( First Time Weaving )

Image source: bossmansoup

#44 It’s Not Perfect But $35 For All The Materials Beats Buying A New Door. Damn Dog Won’t Keep Me From Getting That Security Deposit Back

Image source: Mr_Bulldops2112

#45 Rate My Skills For My First Project

Image source: oliviajohnsonn

#46 Bespoke Oak Pool Table

Image source: hudson4444_1

#47 Set Of Media Cabinets I Made – A Mix Of Solid And Veneered Walnut

Image source: LilDippa

#48 Walnut Side Table With Epoxy. LED Light Strip Underneath For Lighting Effect

Image source: uberdumpling1

#49 I Built A French Cleat Digital Sandpaper Sorter That Keeps All Of My Orbital & Mouse Sanding Pads Organized

I didn’t want to have written labels so I used cheap decade counters to denote the grit of each shelf of sanding pads. Now I just punch in grit value whenever I resupply pad types!

Image source: AtomicDairy

#50 I Made A Millennium Falcon Bed For My Daughter

Image source: skyview55413

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
