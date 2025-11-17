50 Times People Took Woodworking To The Next Level As Shared In This Group (New Pics)

When it comes to hobbies, having a supportive community around you can really help your passion flourish. Having someone to turn to when you have questions and being able to show your achievements to those that care can be very motivating.
Reddit’s woodworking community is an example of such a supportive network. They are there for each other when they come across challenges and don’t spare praise when their fellow members show off impressive creations. With an incredible 4.9 million members and counting, this community celebrates professionals and also roots for beginner hobbyists alike. Scroll down to find a selection of the most recent projects the members shared online and our conversation with two of the members.
#1 This Is A Cat Themed Wooden Chess Set That I Designed And Sculpted Myself
Image source: mata_266
#2 My Complicated Looking Greenhouse Without Cutting Any Compound Angles
Image source: johnnybagels
#3 Curved Shelf Experiment
Image source: Markinarkanon
#4 DIY Woodpecker Clock Made By Myself. Material Is 3mm Plywood
Image source: jabe-jace
#5 My Third Project Through My High School Class What Do You Think?
Image source: oiiyar
#6 Found Out They Were Making Micro Machines Again And Made A Birthday Present For My Youngest
Image source: mw33212
#7 I Made A Trefoil Knot Out Of Cherry!
Image source: unwinding
#8 Bee On A “Honeycomb”
Image source: catchar316
#9 Hi Everybody, Here Is My Second Attempt To Create A Sculpture With Wood. My Father Taught Me
Image source: Ok_Sorbet_3501
#10 Officially My Cutest Project Ever!
Image source: thewoodfather
#11 Wood Dolphin I Made And Decorated It In A Pattern Inspired By My Huichol Culture
Image source: Mexiart
#12 I Made A Spice Rack
Image source: newportonehundreds
#13 Layered Plywood Spiral Staircase (With White Oak Treads)
Image source: Azrael_Fornivald
#14 Walnut Mountain Shelf Made From My Carver
Image source: yason2
#15 Kiwi!
Image source: liamoco123
#16 My Wife Said She Could Never Tell If I Was On A Call In Our Home Office
Image source: pedrocoltrane
#17 Husband Bought 32 Old Windows And Is Using Them To Build Us A Greenhouse. Still Needs A Roof But Looks So Cool
Image source: Bethrotull
#18 Took A Little Too Much Pride In Our Work This Week
Image source: paisleyplanner
#19 My Screen Porch I Built In 2020
Image source: samoctober
#20 Fire, In Basswood
Image source: pondcypress
#21 Made A Wall Ruler To Track My Grandchildren’s Growth
Nothing complicated but I’m already getting requests to make more. So far only one of them can even stand up so I’m way ahead of schedule. Simple but fun, gives me joy!
Image source: Whiteylefty
#22 My First Project
Image source: 190230
#23 Here’s An End Grain Cutting Board I Made. It’s My First Try At This Design. There Were A Few Issues But The Next Batch Will Be Better. Wenge, African Mahogany And Hard Maple
Image source: woodworkobsession
#24 A Small Gang Of Strange Birds In My Workshop. Kinda Noisy And Keep Demanding Fish
Image source: iron_reampuff
#25 My Wood Sculpture ‘Hildr’. Made From Walnut Timber And Limewood
Image source: Jo-Bo
#26 My First Chair, Took Me 10 Months To Finish (Elm)
Image source: muuuuc
#27 I Carved This Giant Monarch Butterfly From Maple Wood!
Image source: enufalrefe
#28 Big Marquetry Project I Finished Today
Image source: twelve12sides
#29 When You Want To Carry A 17’ Kayak Inside A 6’ Wide Teardrop Camper
Image source: builderbob53
#30 Funcle Status Archived; Bulldozer Bed Complete
Image source: Miserable_Mouse_2334
#31 Finished My First Piece Of Furniture Ever! Solid Cherry And Finished With Danish Oil
Image source: Asiriomi
#32 I Made A Tissue Box From Some Scraps Of Walnut And Cherry
Image source: mw33212
#33 I Made A Little Person Very Happy Today
Image source: thebiach
#34 I Made 60 River Coasters For My Upcoming Wedding
Image source: efwbphoto
#35 Bought An Entire Walnut Tree And Built A Custom Wine Room With It
Image source: RonSwanSong87
#36 This Was My Winter Project
Image source: t-b0ne_pickens
#37 My Marshall Amp Dresser
Image source: swervinghollowcore
#38 Dragon Priest Staves From Skyrim I Crafted Out Of Wood. They Are 140cm Tall
Image source: t_sekuloski
#39 Tiger Wood Outdoor Shower
Image source: noname4me2000
#40 Made This From A Tree That Was In My Front Yard
Image source: foofyboofy123
#41 Only My Second Cabinet Ever, And It Had To Be Massive 28 Foot Wall Unit For The Shop I Work At
Image source: TepidAsian
#42 Olive And Pit Bowl, Oak
Image source: modern_kogaku
#43 Danish Cord Stool ( First Time Weaving )
Image source: bossmansoup
#44 It’s Not Perfect But $35 For All The Materials Beats Buying A New Door. Damn Dog Won’t Keep Me From Getting That Security Deposit Back
Image source: Mr_Bulldops2112
#45 Rate My Skills For My First Project
Image source: oliviajohnsonn
#46 Bespoke Oak Pool Table
Image source: hudson4444_1
#47 Set Of Media Cabinets I Made – A Mix Of Solid And Veneered Walnut
Image source: LilDippa
#48 Walnut Side Table With Epoxy. LED Light Strip Underneath For Lighting Effect
Image source: uberdumpling1
#49 I Built A French Cleat Digital Sandpaper Sorter That Keeps All Of My Orbital & Mouse Sanding Pads Organized
I didn’t want to have written labels so I used cheap decade counters to denote the grit of each shelf of sanding pads. Now I just punch in grit value whenever I resupply pad types!
Image source: AtomicDairy
#50 I Made A Millennium Falcon Bed For My Daughter
Image source: skyview55413
