Curious Woman Installed Camera On Bird Feeder – Here’s Who Stopped By (30 New Pics)

Lisa, also known as Ostdrossel on social media, has a special way of bringing the beauty of nature right to your screen. Living in Michigan, she set up a “photo booth” in her backyard to capture captivating photos of the birds and other animals that visit her garden. Her photos show birds in all their glory—sometimes being funny, sometimes looking serious, but always fascinating.
From colorful orioles to cheeky squirrels, Lisa’s camera catches the action up close. Each photo tells a story about the everyday lives of these backyard visitors, letting you see them like never before. Scroll down to enjoy some of Lisa’s latest shots and discover the magic of nature!
More info: Instagram | ostdrossel.com | x.com | Facebook | youtube.com | tiktok.com | patreon.com
#1
Image source: ostdrossel
#2
Image source: ostdrossel
#3
Image source: ostdrossel
#4
Image source: ostdrossel
#5
Image source: ostdrossel
#6
Image source: ostdrossel
#7
Image source: ostdrossel
#8
Image source: ostdrossel
#9
Image source: ostdrossel
#10
Image source: ostdrossel
#11
Image source: ostdrossel
#12
Image source: ostdrossel
#13
Image source: ostdrossel
#14
Image source: ostdrossel
#15
Image source: ostdrossel
#16
Image source: ostdrossel
#17
Image source: ostdrossel
#18
Image source: ostdrossel
#19
Image source: ostdrossel
#20
Image source: ostdrossel
#21
Image source: ostdrossel
#22
Image source: ostdrossel
#23
Image source: ostdrossel
#24
Image source: ostdrossel
#25
Image source: ostdrossel
#26
Image source: ostdrossel
#27
Image source: ostdrossel
#28
Image source: ostdrossel
#29
Image source: ostdrossel
#30
Image source: ostdrossel
Follow Us