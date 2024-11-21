‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ Season 2 Filming Wrapped

It’s almost time to reunite with Jackie and the Walter boys! The highly anticipated second installment of the Netflix teen drama My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 has wrapped up filming. The show, which stars Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry in a raging love triangle, is all set to drop on Netflix in 2025.
On November 18, 2024, Netflix confirmed that My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 has wrapped filming. The cast and crew also shared tidbits about everything that’s in store in the show’s upcoming second installment. Rodriguez, who plays the protagonist, Jackie Howard, expressed how it felt weird that filming had wrapped, confessing that it didn’t feel like the last few days. Rodriguez noted how the upcoming season will see Jackie navigate her life after fleeing from Colorado after her intense makeout session with Cole. The actress shared that she really loved the Canadian city where the show is filmed and also noted how she thoroughly enjoyed working with the rest of the gang in the following words:
“And obviously I get to work with my best friends every day, looking at trees. It’s the best.”
Noah LaLonde, who plays the effortlessly charming Cole Walter and one of Jackie’s love interests, noted how it had been an “emotional couple of days” for him as the filming ended and also revealed how fans can expect a lot of dramatic moments in My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2. Ashby Gentry, who plays the other love interest, Alex Walter, revealed how the cast have their apartments for a bit longer and have decided to stick around the Canadian city.
‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ Season 2 Is Expected To Be Bigger and Better
The show’s creator, Melanie Halsall, told Tudum that My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 will be bigger and better than the previous season, with storylines taking a more intricate route. Rodriguez also teased that Jackie is trying to figure out where she belongs.
The upcoming installment also includes five new faces, out of which three are new love interests. The show has onboarded Riele Downs, who plays a flirty girl in Alex’s driver’s ed class, Carson MacCormac, who will play a dashing senior who tries to form a connection with Nathan, played by Corey Fogelmanis, and Natalie Sharp as “champion rodeo rider” B. Hartford who sparks the interest of one of the Walter Boys. New cast members also include Janet Kidder and Jake Manley.
The show’s cast also includes Connor Stanhope, Johnny Link, Jaylan Evans, Zoë Soul, Isaac Arellanes, Myles Perez, Alex Quijano, Ashley Tavares, Dean Petriw, Alix West Lefler, Lennix James, Alisha Newton, Ellie O’Brien, Kolton Stewart, Mya Lowe, Gabrielle Jacinto, Jesse Lipscombe and Nathaniel Arcand.
My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 is expected to drop on Netflix sometime in 2025, and an official release date has yet to be announced. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s first season on the same platform.
|My Life with the Walter Boys
|Cast
|Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry
|Release Date
|Season 1: March 24, 2023; Season 2: Expected in 2025
|Stream On
|Netflix
|Directed by
|Jerry Ciccoritti, Winnifred Jong, Nimisha Mukerji, Jason Priestley
|Produced by
|Melanie Halsall, Chad Oakes, Mike Frislev
|Based On
|Novel My Life with the Walter Boys by Ali Novak
|Plot Summary
|A teen drama centered around Jackie Howard, who navigates life and love after moving in with a family of 12 boys.
|Current Status
|Season 2 filming wrapped, set to release in 2025
Follow Us