Production Begins for Season 2 of My Life With the Walter Boys

The cast of Netflix’s My Life With the Walter Boys is back on set as production has officially begun on Season 2 in Calgary, Canada.
Showrunner Melanie Halsall is back to steer the ship for the second installment, and Ed Glauser will executive produce the series once again. Jason Priestley, who directed two episodes from Season 1, will return to direct multiple episodes and will also serve as a producer this season.
Becky Hartman Edwards is also joining as an executive producer for
Season 2, likely as a seasoned hand to help guide the crew into uncharted territory, as there is no source material for this second season. She is a producer and writer known for Firefly Lane, The Bold Type, Switched at Birth, and Parenthood.
Author Ali Novak previously announced that she is writing a sequel to the bestselling novel. She assured that
some of the content that I am currently writing will be in the second season.
On the cast front, returning series regulars are Nikki Rodriguez, Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Connor Stanhope, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, and Jaylan Evans.
Zoe Soul has been reclassified as recurring for Season 2. This means she will appear in fewer episodes. It’s still unclear what this might signal for the story, since her character Hayley married the eldest Walter brother (Johnny Link) in the Season 1 finale.
Additional recurring cast for Season 2 includes Isaac Arellanes, Myles Perez, Alex Quijano, Ashley Tavares, Dean Petriw, Alix West Lefler, Lennix James, Alisha Newton, Ellie O’Brien, Kolton Stewart, Mya Lowe, Gabrielle Jacinto, Jesse Lipscombe, and Nathaniel Arcand.
Season 1 of My Life With the Walter Boys was quite the hit for Netflix. It spent eight weeks on the global Top 10 list and reached the Top 10 in 88 countries. The series was renewed within ten days of its release date.
A look back on Season 1
The first season follows 15-year-old Manhattanite Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) after losing her family in a tragic accident. Jackie leaves her privileged life in New York and moves to rural Colorado to live with her mother’s best friend’s family. The Walters welcome her with open arms but Jackie soon must confront her growing feelings for two very different Walter brothers.
Diverging from source material
The series shook things up by taking a departure from the book when Jackie jetted off to New York at the end of Episode 10 rather than opting to stay in Silver Falls. Melanie Halsall previewed some preliminary thoughts on Season 2 during an interview with Deadline when the series was renewed.
