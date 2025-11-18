Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Are Upset About? (Closed)

Just write something you are upset about and blow off some steam!
#1
Ok. Umm. So, my friends and I were really excited about going shopping together yesterday. Their parents had already said yes. We had planned this a week prior by ourselves. I thought that maybe if I got a good grade on my quiz, my mom would let me go. So, I studied REALLY hard every night so I could get a good grade. And I did! I got a 97% which is an A+ at my school. Then, tonight, I asked my mom if I could go, and she said no. I was REALLY upset because I don’t get to hang out with this friend a lot. And then I decided that maybe, because of my stupid ADHD brain I have, showing her my quiz would change her mind. Now, you know I studied a LOT for this quiz and got a really good grade? and usually I get a C+ or a B, and so I show her the A+. For a moment she is silent like she is thinking, and then just says “oh, wow.” in the most MONOTONE voice I have ever heard! It was really upsetting. So, I walk away, and now i’m here. So yeah. Thanks for listening. I know this probably isn’t what most people’s problems are like, so sorry. I just hope this posts gets some love. Thanks…
#2
quite a lot of things actually.
i noticed my friend looked a bit upset and she said she was annoyed at someone. i think that someone is me. im quite ‘annoying’ since i talk quite a lot. i think its because i’ve been skipping a lot of swim practices(shes on the team with me, and i skip because i get sick more often than the average person). when i asked her she said that it wasn’t me, but who wouldn’t say that? hope she would at least tell me why tho. shes a very close friend. i dont wanna lose her. hope this passes quickly
i am the clear least favorite member of my family and i kinda have to live with that. not my sibling’s fault tho(she actually helps me as much as she can, and it probably hurts her that im liked the least) I wish that neither of us have to deal with this. it kinda stings knowing that the people that you rely on most in the world don’t even like you that much, kinda like they are obligated to like you a lil, but not much past that. much more problems regarding family but thats the one im going through rn
im scared and frankly, depressed about my future. if things are so sucky now, how will i be able to make it better? career choices make me very scared.
am i a good person? i’ve made mistakes but how many do i have to make until im a bad person? or have i already crossed that line?
my only coping mechanism is distracting myself with my fav shows, among other small things. shows with a strong friendship/family dynamic with lightheartedness, specifically. kinda fills in that emptiness with false, fictional support.
guess why i love rottmnt so much…
i run away from my problems cuz frankly, idk how to solve them.
im losing hope way too fast here folks
that was awfully depressing. sorry
#3
Would be nice if the rest of my class could post to the discussion board sooner rather than like day before/of due date. We have to also respond to 2 ppl and comments on our post and i work wed-sun (most due dates are saturday) ao i dont have a lotta free time to check in every few hours for updates. Barely make the deadline for responding most weeks which is annoying
