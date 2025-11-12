I Created Funny Surgical Masks To Make Visits To The Hospital Easier

Whether we like to admit it or not, visits to some hospital sections could be far from light or pleasing. Upon your entry to an extremely sanitized all-white space, you might be expected to wear a nose mask as a precautionary measure.

Beyond the obvious, a nose strip is a reminder of the place and situation-in-hand. A simple break of pattern can alter a moment and breathe hope in seconds – and this is what a simply funny surgical mask can do. Medical practitioners can wear it to elevate the spirits of their patients, and the once-refusing and stubborn children will agree put it on while visiting the hospital.

A twist that’s cool and new and, above all, human.

More info: behance.net

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

