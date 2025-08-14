50 Funny Examples Of “Kid Logic” That Make No Sense To Adults

It’s a universal truth, kids do the craziest things—all of the time. Not only that but when you ask them why they thought that putting cheese between their toes was a good idea, they’ll just shrug and say, “I don’t know.”
It takes a while before children get old enough to not try everything that crosses their mind. And before that happens, parents make sure they take pictures of their shenanigans. Otherwise, why would people believe they used to trim their nails so that they would look like finger crowns?
Luckily for us, some moms and dads share these “kids make no sense” photos on the Internet too. So sit back, relax (you won’t have to clean up the mess), and enjoy this exclusive compilation of malfunctioning kids by Bored Panda!
#1 Pants
Image source: jungleland
#2 We Have 6 Beds And My Kids Still Sleep Like The Grandparents From Charlie And The Chocolate Factory Every Night
Image source: killercherry99
#3 My 4-Year-Old Daughter Was Watching Something On Her Tablet That Scared Her. So She Came Back With Protective Headgear
Image source: Russell0812
#4 This Is How My Son Was Sleeping. He May Be Immortal
Image source: Backpacks_Got_Jets
#5 Meirl
Image source: JoelWBerry
#6
Image source: missmulrooney
#7 My Son
Image source: HenpeckedHal, Polesie Toys
#8 Why Go To Playground, When You Can Have Your Own Personal Customized Brother-Swing
Image source: GoodishIntent
#9 Imagination Level 100. My 2-Year-Old Daughter Drew A Pillow With Chalk, Then Laid Down For A Nap
Image source: mpbishop
#10 Lost My Kid In Target. Found Him Here
Image source: cassper1
#11 Asked My Sister If My Nephew Was Enjoying The Wedding. This Is The Picture She Sent Back
Image source: caityfaced88
#12 Daughter Wanted A Barbie Centaur. Introducing Barbitaur
Image source: pooper1978
#13 To Avoid Perpetuating Gender Stereotypes, I Gave My Daughter A Mix Of Dolls And Toy Cars To Play With. This Is What Happened
Image source: ju2tin
#14 Walked In On My Son Watching TV Like This. Freaked Me Out For A Second
Image source: mc_dad
#15 This Is How My 2.5-Year-Old Niece Insists On Holding Her New Baby Brother
Image source: thisismyfupa
#16 “He’s Upset His Gloves Match His Jacket”
Image source: ruffincosplay
#17 I Was An Interesting Child
Image source: jrobbio
#18 Ah, Siblings
Image source: Texas_Tusks
#19 My Daughter Now Has A Special Book, Carries It Around Everywhere And Uses It For Everything. It Is The Official Mr. Boston Guide To Bartending And Drink Mixing
The other day she snuck it into the car and tried to take it to daycare. She asks to sleep with it, as if it’s a stuffy.
Image source: Dwingp
#20 My Son Didn’t Want To Be A Tiger Or A Superhero, He Wanted To Be A Traffic Light
Image source: oimky
#21 My Mom Said This Was One Of My Favorite Things To Do As A Child
Image source: gronkaflomarous
#22 My 2-Year-Old Cousin Is Genuinely In Love With Her Skeleton
Image source: dancingdandydaisies
#23 Hmm, That’s A Worry
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#24 My Son Is Starting His Summer Off Right
Image source: hashtagf***you12
#25 Not Sure If I Should Be Proud Or Concerned. My Daughter Said “He’s Got The Rona!” And Started Making Him A Coffin
Image source: alxrite
#26 He Looks Comfortable
Image source: __BHB__
#27 My Daughter Always Steals Printer Paper To Draw On So For Christmas I Wrapped A Pack Of 500 Pages Of Paper. She Started Running Around Screaming With Excitement
Easiest present ever.
Image source: imod3
#28 She Was Screaming For Me To Keep Putting More In Her Shirt
Image source: MokeOG
#29 Trying On Clothes With A Toddler In A Nutshell
Image source: nikkicolerose
#30 My Two Kids Sitting Next To The Brand-New Couch My Wife Ordered Them
Image source: AlexanderAF
#31 My 3.5-Year-Old Niece Thinks She’s A Ninja
Image source: zimu273
#32 Pool vs. Paint Bucket
Image source: vyropamavoi
#33 Went To Check On My Daughter
Image source: spanishcastle12
#34 Turn Your Back For 30 Seconds
Image source: looseleaflover
#35 My Brother Has Discovered That His Swim Shirt Holds Air
Image source: OrdinaryRedditor2
#36 My Kid Sleeps Like He Fell Down In Family Guy
Image source: AirmanAJK
#37 Introducing My Middle Child (Please Note The 3 Other Children Playing Normally In The Distance). She Found A Dead Squirrel And Was Super Excited
Image source: dawndollygolden
#38 Instead Of Just Letting Us Know Verbally She Woke Up From Her Nap, Or Opening Up The Cracked Door, She Thought She Needed To Wave At Us From Under The Door Until She Got Our Attention
Image source: kaitykat19
#39 It Was Too Quiet Upstairs. This Is How We Found Her
Image source: AcriDice
#40 Honest Card
Image source: thatlukeperson
#41 My Daughter Thinks The Closet Looks Less Creepy At Night Like This. That Makes One Of Us
Image source: bunnycat77
#42 My Son Watching TV This Morning
Image source: heyheyhey12_12
#43 Found This While Looking Through Old Pics. I Was A Weird Kid
Image source: yz125
#44 We Caught My Girlfriend’s Niece Doing This At The Mall
Image source: Codybrown23
#45 Little Cousin’s Prompt Was, “What Place Do You Want To Go And Visit? It Can Be Anywhere In The World”
Image source: garbich
#46 My Friend Is Potty Training Her Kid. This Is How She Poops When She’s Cold
Image source: kopo27
#47 I Was Going Through An Old Family Photo Album, I Found A Picture Of Me When I Was 9
Image source: couldnt_help_myself
#48 Checked On My Daughter To See How School Was Going. Now Waiting For The Teachers Email. What’s With The Bat?
Image source: VinTheButcher
#49 Spider-Men Sleepover
Image source: LivKristen
#50 Took My Daughter Out For A Nice Dinner
Image source: thegreatbarcia
#51 No, You’re Not Dead, Mickey Is
Image source: Lucy_seana
